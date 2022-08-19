Read full article on original website
Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!
New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!
capcity.news
Cheyenne looking at seasonal weather this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is looking at milder weather for the next few days to start off the week. Today, Aug. 22, the city can look forward to temperatures around 81 degrees with windspeeds between 5 and 10 mph from the southeast. This evening will feature a low of 53 with winds between 5 and 10 mph from the west after midnight.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Persistent Weather for West and South Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne escaped a small storm as they developed northeast of the Capital City this afternoon. The west and south portions of Wyoming saw much more weather in the form of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms carry into the evening hours. For Sunday, the thunderstorm outlook does not change much with the exception of general thunderstorms extending further east a bit into central Wyoming. This is due to the monsoon moisture being pulled from the southwest part of the country into the state of Wyoming. Cloud coverage will increase around noon and showers will develop soon after.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Veatch, Peel Jr.
Maxwell Jeffrey Veatch: March 14, 1992 – August 13, 2022. Max Veatch died from Fentanyl poisoning on August 13, 2022. Max grew up in Thornton, Colorado where he enjoyed a very active childhood that included swimming, gymnastics, scouting, hunting, fishing, rock climbing, lacrosse, and many other activities. But Max excelled most of all at ice hockey. As a boy, Max played hockey for Hyland Hills and then the Colorado Thunderbirds, where he earned a reputation as a hard-hitting leader and lightning-fast skater. After his graduation from Mountain Range High School in 2010, Max went on to play junior hockey, until a knee injury ended his playing career. Max earned a degree at Arizona State University in 2017 and began a career in commercial real estate in Arizona before returning to Colorado and eventually Cheyenne to be closer to his family.
Two FREE Outdoor Concert Lined Up This Weekend In Cheyenne
I'm not saying we're nearing the end of summer, or that this weekend would mark an end to the Summer, BUT, I will say, both Friday and Saturday, we have two outdoor concerts coming up that will be the perfect way to have a last hurrah before we all head out of town for Labor Day weekend coming up the following weekend.
wyo4news.com
Chronic Wasting Disease sampling mandatory for mule deer harvested in Laramie Mountains
Laramie, Wyoming — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants hunters to be aware of mandatory chronic wasting disease (CWD) sample submission for mule deer harvested in the Laramie Mountains. Hunters who harvest a mule deer in Hunt Areas 59, 60, 64, or 65 are asked to submit a lymph node sample for CWD testing. White-tailed deer harvested do not require mandatory sample submissions, but they are strongly encouraged.
Cheyenne Mayor: Concrete Poured For New Cheyenne Hampton Inn
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says plans call for a Hampton Inn to eventually be built next to the location of the former Hitching Post Inn in Cheyenne. He adds, however, that the construction of the new inn won't happen right away. He says the concrete has been poured at the location of the new inn, but economics will dictate when the next phase of construction gets underway,
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/13/22–8/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Southside Stampede returns for second year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - South High School held the return of their Southside Stampede on Saturday, encouraging students, parents, and community members to come out and show support. This was just the second Southside Stampede ever and the event’s already begun to show signs of growth. “It...
Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!
One of several "check out our new look" signs at BWW -Optopolis. If you've been out near the Dell Range Plaza off of Frontier Mall Drive and Prairie Avenue recently, you may have noticed the old BWW signage has been taken down! Turns out, they are also doing a remodel!
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation to host 6th Great Bison Shuffle Trail Run
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation is hosting its sixth annual Great Bison Shuffle Trail Run and fundraiser at Terry Bison Ranch south of Cheyenne on Sept. 10. This year’s Shuffle will feature a half-marathon, 10K run, 5K walk/run, 2K walk/run and 1K kids “fun run.”...
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (8/12/22–8/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/19/22–8/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Students Get Free Backpacks, Mini-Golf, & More on Sunday
Can you believe school starts next week? Cheyenne kids will be lining up at school buses and eating lunch in the cafeteria again, starting on August 24. The Cheyenne community has been amazing in donating supplies to teachers and students for the 2022-2023 School Year. It's been really heart-warming seeing private businesses and the folks around Cheyenne putting their time and effort into setting up our city's kids for a successful year. And, it looks like that spirit of giving and support isn't slowing down!
Cheyenne Police Increasing DUI Enforcement Effort Starting Today
Cheyenne Police are joining in the ''Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" DUI enforcement crackdown starting today. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, Cheyenne Police officers will be out in force today through Sept. 5, focusing on efforts to stop impaired drivers.
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (8/19/22)
NOTE: The following is a weekly column written by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This has been one of the most monumental weekends of my life! Judy and I are so happy to announce that we became first-time grandparents last Saturday. Our son Jac and his wife Whitney had an 8-pound 8-ounce baby boy named Chels Leo Collins. He is healthy in all aspects, despite the need for oxygen to help his lungs develop. This is such an exciting time for our family and especially for Jac and Whitney. We now have four generations of Collins men alive to share their stories and experiences within our family. Mom and dad are both doing well, except for a bit of sleep deprivation; I remember those days!
See Inside a Cheyenne Guesthouse with Chickens & Space Age Shower
You don't have to venture far to find unique places to stay. I can prove that with a guesthouse located just north of Cheyenne that has chickens and a shower that's likely nicer than the one on the space shuttle. Seriously. This neat place hosted by Hannah on Airbnb is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Brenda Lyttle To Run as Independent for House District 8
Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an Independent candidate for Wyoming House District 8. Lyttle has garnered the required number of signatures from registered voters in House District 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. Lyttle will be on the ballot of the general election on November 8, 2022.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Matthew Christopher Martinez, 31 –...
