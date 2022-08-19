Amherst Brewing in The Hanger celebrates 25 years

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst Brewing is celebrating its 25th anniversary at its new taproom in The Hanger on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Amherst Brewing, The Hanger Pub acquired the brewery in 2015. The brewing company is bringing back one of its originals, Cascade IPA, a 6% abv that is brewed with hand-picked spruce tips, Four Star Farm Cascade Hops, and Valley Malt Wheat. They brew more than 125 small batch beers, churning out roughly 111,600 gallons of craft beer each year.

Courtesy: Amherst Brewing

The event will be held at The Hangar of Amherst on 10 University Drive starting at 4 p.m. including a DJ mixing 90s-style music, prizes, merchandise, and more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.