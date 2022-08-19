ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Amherst Brewing in The Hanger celebrates 25 years

By Sam Doran
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ePoe_0hNVXLAS00

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst Brewing is celebrating its 25th anniversary at its new taproom in The Hanger on Friday.

The top craft breweries in every state, according to Yelp

According to a news release sent to 22News from Amherst Brewing, The Hanger Pub acquired the brewery in 2015. The brewing company is bringing back one of its originals, Cascade IPA, a 6% abv that is brewed with hand-picked spruce tips, Four Star Farm Cascade Hops, and Valley Malt Wheat. They brew more than 125 small batch beers, churning out roughly 111,600 gallons of craft beer each year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5QMv_0hNVXLAS00
Courtesy: Amherst Brewing

The event will be held at The Hangar of Amherst on 10 University Drive starting at 4 p.m. including a DJ mixing 90s-style music, prizes, merchandise, and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Amherst, MA
Sports
WWLP

94th Westfield Fair continues this weekend

It's like old times at the 94th annual Westfield Fair with folks flocking to the down-home charm of this longtime salute to times gone by here in the Pioneer Valley. It is a special salute to the agricultural roots so prominent here in Western Massachusetts.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Fair provides family fun (photos)

WESTFIELD – The 94th Westfield Fair kicked off Friday evening and will continue through Sunday Aug. 21. Hundreds of visitors enjoyed farm demonstrations, oxen pulls, tractor pulls, a sheep and dairy cow competition and more. A demolition derby with Sky Fire Productions was also scheduled for Saturday evening.
WESTFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Hanger#Food Drink#Amherst Brewing#Valley Malt Wheat#University Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
WSBS

Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)

Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Local ownership is under siege, but a Northampton store owner keeps it alive (Editorial)

Patrons of two landmark neighborhood grocery stores in Northampton will be happy to know their favorite locations will be kept in the family. Maybe not technically speaking, but as far as Richard Cooper is concerned, his family-operated Cooper’s Corner in Florence and State Street Fruit Store in the downtown are being placed in trusted hands for the future. General manager Michael Natale will take over after working in the stores for 16 years.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

‘Follow My Steps’ foundation holds mentoring event, 5K walk in Springfield

Western New England University partnered with 'Follow My Steps' foundation for a 'Mentoring Matters' event. People here in Springfield impacting the community, one step at a time. A 5k run and walk was held at Western New England University on Saturday to support a local youth mentorship organization. This event is meant to raise awareness for the need of mentorship programs in underserved communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy