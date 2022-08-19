Read full article on original website
Framingham Police Find Unoccupied Vehicle Crashed at Route 9 & Route 126
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham police were called to the intersection of Route 9 and Route 126 at 7:57 a,.m. on Sunday, August 21, for a vehicle that veered off the road at the intersection. “The vehicle was damaged and unoccupied,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The operator has not...
Framingham: Vehicle Struck Pole & Rolled Over at 2:30 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a rollover crash on Sunday morning, August 21. The crash was reported at 2:34 a.m. at 168 Summer Street on Sunday, according to the police police log. A vehicle struck a telephone pole and rolled over onto its roof,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson...
Framingham Police: Driver Crashes Making U-Turn
FRAMINGHAM – A driver crashed into another vehicle while making a u-turn on Bishop Street at 12:30 a.m. this weekend, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 12;28 a.m. at 221 Bishop Street in Framingham, according to the public police log. There were no injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 22, on Drunk Driving Charge After Route 9 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man after a crash Saturday, August 20. Police were called to Route 9 and Temple Street for a crash after 2 a.m. Police arrested at 2:18 a.m. Nathaniel G. Santiago, 22, of 1400 Worcester Road in Framingham. Santiago was charged with operating...
Police: Man, 34, Charged With Driving a Vehicle Without a License
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham man arrested for operating a motor vehicle without a license on Saturday afternoon. Framingham Police pulled over a vehicle on Cochituate Road just after 3 p.m. Police learned the driver did not have a license and had a warrant out for his arrest out of Milford.
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole at 3 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a telephone pole on Route 126 at 3 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. The incident happened at 3:01 a.m. at 195 Hollis Street, according to the Framingham Police log. The driver was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
Framingham Police: Dog Struck on Route 126
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a dog struck on Route 126 over the weekend. Police were called to 379 Concord Street on Saturday, August 20 at 6:42 p.m. “A dog ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle in the roadway,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — Burrillville police said that a driver died Sunday after crashing into a tree in the town. Police said that 53-year-old Kevin Frenette was driving on Sherman Farm Road just before 2 p.m. when he slammed into the tree. First responders found that Frenette, who’s from...
Framingham Police Investigating Assault at Bowditch Field
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating an assault over the weekend at Bowditch Field in Framingham. Police were called to the basketball court at Bowditch Field at 475 Union Avenue on Saturday, August 20 at 6:47 p.m. A man assaulted another man, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. “The parties are...
Police dog finds suspected drunken driver, who fled a Charlton crash scene, hiding under bushes inside woods
A 52-year-old man, who officials believe was drunk, crashed his car in Charlton on Saturday night and fled the crash scene on foot. A Charlton Police Department K9 found the alleged drunk driver hidden away under a thick layer of bushes in a nearby woodland area. On Saturday at 9:20...
Framingham Police: Thief Charges $2,600 To Stolen Credit Card Taken From Purse
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a larceny that happened at Target over the weekend. Police were called to 400 Cochituate Road at 1:41 p,m. on Saturday, August 20 for a wallet stolen from a pocketbook, while the customer was shopping. The thief then charged about $2,600 to a...
Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Dartmouth police arrest man accused of breaking into cars
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth police said Monday that they arrested a man who is accused of breaking into cars. The department said that 47-year-old Derek DeJesus was charged with attempting to commit a crime as well as breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Police first received reports...
Car crashes into home in Topsfield; three injured, building severely damaged
Three people were injured after a car crashed into a home in Topsfield early Saturday morning, officials said. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the town’s police and fire departments responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Lockwood Lane and Silverbrook Road, Topsfield Fire Deparment said in a news release. There, they found that a small sedan had struck the corner of a home on Lockwood Lane.
State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’
Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
Framingham Police Arrest & Charge NY Woman With Assault With Dangerous Weapon
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a woman from the Bronx after she allegedly showed a fire arm to another individual during an ongoing dispute, said the police spokesperson. The incident happened on Sunday, August 21. Arrested at 126 Beaver Street at 7:45 p.m. was Carmen Cintron, 32, of 162...
Woman hit, killed after truck side swiped car in breakdown lane along Route 140 in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A woman was hit and killed by a truck Saturday morning while she was standing outside her car by the breakdown last along Route 140 in New Bedford. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. when Joy Swartzendruber, 45, of Assonet pulled over her Toyota Avalon on the shoulder of the two-lane highway, and for unknown reasons, was apparently standing outside her car on the driver’s side when she was struck.
Framingham Police: Bank Stops Scam That Could Have Cost Victim Almost $4,000
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an attempted scam at the Citizen’s Bank branch at 74 Main Street. On Friday, August 19, around 9:30 a.m., an individual tried to have a victim cash a check and send money to them for almost $4,000, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted in crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike
BOSTON — A now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been indicted for motor vehicle homicide in the 2021 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Christopher Zike, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. A Suffolk County grand jury late last week returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of...
Police: Woman critically assaulted by son in Middletown
A man is facing charges after assaulting his mother over the weekend, according to Middletown police.
