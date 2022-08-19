ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FRAMINGHAM – A driver crashed into another vehicle while making a u-turn on Bishop Street at 12:30 a.m. this weekend, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 12;28 a.m. at 221 Bishop Street in Framingham, according to the public police log. There were no injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
