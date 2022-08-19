ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odenton, MD

Suspect Wanted For Staying In Odenton Store After Closing, Robbing Employee

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
The suspect stayed in the Giant Food store after closing before forcing themself into an office. Photo Credit: Image capture Sep 2021 © 2022 Google

A man is wanted after a late-night commercial robbery in Odenton, authorities say.

Shortly after midnight Friday, Aug. 19, a suspect forced his way into the Giant Food store office after he had managed to stay in the store after closing, authorities say.

The suspect pushed around an employee of the 1155 Annapolis Road location, demanding cash, and was able to take an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

Police described the suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s who is around 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a black face mask, gray and white sweatshirt, and gray shoes with orange soles at the time of the robbery, they said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at (410) 222-4720 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

