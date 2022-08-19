The sport of powerlifting is open to everyone, regardless of their age. The fact that some older athletes steal the spotlight has been demonstrated numerous times. The sport of powerlifting has also attracted some extremely young athletes, whose feats of strength provide hope for the future. A good example of this is Jordan Mica, who is just ten years old but is already making significant strides in the powerlifting world.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO