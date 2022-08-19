Read full article on original website
Related
Utah commission determining which trans athletes can play school sports to take effect
A Utah commission that will determine whether transgender girls can compete in school sports matching their gender identity will soon go into effect, Utah Senate leaders announced Friday. Driving the news: The commission was triggered Friday after a Utah judge temporarily blocked HB11, a controversial law that bans transgender athletes...
Pro-trans activists swarm elderly woman banned from YMCA after demanding trans employee leave locker room
An 80-year-old Washington state woman who was permanently banned from her local YMCA pool after demanding that a transgender employee leave the women’s locker room was verbally accosted during a physical confrontation with pro-transgender activists on Monday night. Trans activists can be seen in the video, which Fox News...
10-Year-Old Powerlifter Jordan Mica Sets New Deadlift & Squat California State Records
The sport of powerlifting is open to everyone, regardless of their age. The fact that some older athletes steal the spotlight has been demonstrated numerous times. The sport of powerlifting has also attracted some extremely young athletes, whose feats of strength provide hope for the future. A good example of this is Jordan Mica, who is just ten years old but is already making significant strides in the powerlifting world.
Comments / 0