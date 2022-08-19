ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Google will modify search algorithms to tackle clickbait

By Alex Hern
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UAlEy_0hNVWQs000
So-called ‘SEO spam’ has long been a thorn in the side of companies like Google

Google is tweaking its search results in an effort to prioritise “content by people, for people” and fight back against the scourge of clickbait, the company says.

“We know people don’t find content helpful if it seems like it was designed to attract clicks rather than inform readers,” Danny Sullivan, from Google, said in a blog post. “Many of us have experienced the frustration of visiting a webpage that seems like it has what we’re looking for, but doesn’t live up to our expectations. The content might not have the insights you want, or it may not even seem like it was created for, or even by, a person.”

So-called “SEO spam”, content written explicitly for the purposes of appearing high up on the results pages of search engines, has long been a thorn in the side of companies like Google. To tackle it, the company is launching a “helpful content update” next week.

The update covers a number of tweaks to the company’s ranking algorithms that attempt to identify content “that seems to have been primarily created for ranking well in search engines rather than to help or inform people”. Google says that, in tests, the update has resulted in particular improvements for searches related to online education, arts and entertainment, shopping and technology.

In one example, Sullivan says, a search about a recent movie can sometimes bring up articles that simply aggregate reviews from other sites; now, “you’ll see more results with unique, authentic information, so you’re more likely to read something you haven’t seen before”.

There are winners and losers from such changes, of course, and online publishers may fear that their content strategies will see them caught up in the net. In its advice for “content creators”, Google implies that some of the signals it will use to downgrade search results are whether or not a website has a primary purpose or focus, and whether there is “an existing or intended audience” that would find the content useful if they came directly to the page.

The “banhammer” will be wielded liberally. “Any content – not just unhelpful content – on sites determined to have relatively high amounts of unhelpful content overall is less likely to perform well in search, assuming there is other content elsewhere from the web that’s better to display,” Google says. “For this reason, removing unhelpful content could help the rankings of your other content.”

In recent months, Google has launched a concerted effort to fight perceptions that the company’s search products have grown worse over time. Headlines like “It’s not just you, Google search really is getting worse” and “Google search has gotten worse. Here’s the trick people have found to get around it” blame the company’s increasing desire to offer structured results, paid-for adverts and links to other Google services above simple web links, as well as the constant cat-and-mouse game with SEO spam, and suggest focusing on sites like Reddit to find useful answers to queries.

Navneet Alang, writing in the Toronto Star, called the process a “sort of vicious cycle”. “Google endlessly refines search to try and predict what people want, but in response, entire industries work to pollute search results by giving people a cheap, knock-off version of what they want,” he wrote.

Comments / 3

Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

How to scan and sign documents on the iPhone

Despite the dominance of devices, paperwork is still a part of life, whether we like it or not. The iPhone is the only tool you need to scan documents and sign them quickly without requiring additional devices or assistance. These features might not be immediately clear to all iPhone users, but they’re built into the phone, waiting to be discovered.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Sullivan
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Search#Search Engines#Clickbait#Search Results
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Guardian

Jeremy Corbyn urges west to stop arming Ukraine

Jeremy Corbyn has urged western countries to stop arming Ukraine, and claimed he was criticised over antisemitism because of his stance on Palestine, in a TV interview likely to underscore Keir Starmer’s determination not to readmit him to the Labour party. “Pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

412K+
Followers
94K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy