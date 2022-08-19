Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent .

Today we’re featuring Dustin Lemick, CEO of the jewelry insurance provider BriteCo . Lemick is a third-generation jeweler with more than 13 years of experience in the retail jewelry trade, including working with insurance companies such as State Farm, Allstate and Farmers.

My Best Purchase

I bought tickets to game seven of the World Series, Cubs versus Cleveland. As a lifelong Cubs fan, it is an experience that no price can be put on.

My Worst Purchase

In my 20s, I thought buying a timeshare would be a good idea. It wasn’t. Don’t do it.

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : BriteCo CEO Dustin Lemick on the Best and Worst Purchases He’s Made