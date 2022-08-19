BriteCo CEO Dustin Lemick on the Best and Worst Purchases He’s Made
Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent .
Today we’re featuring Dustin Lemick, CEO of the jewelry insurance provider BriteCo . Lemick is a third-generation jeweler with more than 13 years of experience in the retail jewelry trade, including working with insurance companies such as State Farm, Allstate and Farmers.
My Best Purchase
I bought tickets to game seven of the World Series, Cubs versus Cleveland. As a lifelong Cubs fan, it is an experience that no price can be put on.
My Worst Purchase
In my 20s, I thought buying a timeshare would be a good idea. It wasn’t. Don’t do it.
Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.
