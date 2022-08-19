GO in the Know: New Social Security Allowances & Top Financial News for August 19
The Big Lead: 12 New Social Security ‘Compassionate Allowances’
The Social Security Administration has added 12 new health conditions under its Compassionate Allowances program , meaning people with these conditions now have faster access to Social Security disability benefits. Are you eligible?
SNAP Spotlight: Rhode Island Making Strides Against Food Insecurity Among Elderly
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee — joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and other elected leaders and advocates — recently passed legislative and budget initiatives to support seniors. The move acknowledges that many seniors face food insecurity issues, whether retired or otherwise.
That’s Interesting: How Do I Fight Overpayment of Social Security?
Getting a bigger check than you should from the Social Security Administration might seem like a stroke of luck at first blush, but what it really means is that you’ll have to wade through the bureaucratic gears to deal with the overpayment.
Bonus: Student Loan Holiday May End Soon — How To Begin Repaying Your Debt
The federal student loan payment moratorium comes to an end on September 1 after almost two-and-a-half years of a loan payment hiatus. Whether an extension happens or not, borrowers will need to prepare to resume payments.
