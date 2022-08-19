ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GO in the Know: New Social Security Allowances & Top Financial News for August 19

By Heather Taylor
 3 days ago
Happy Friday! We’re kicking off the weekend on a high note since today is National Soft Ice Cream Day. Grab your favorite soft serve cone and read up on today’s top financial stories .

The Big Lead: 12 New Social Security ‘Compassionate Allowances’

The Social Security Administration has added 12 new health conditions under its Compassionate Allowances program , meaning people with these conditions now have faster access to Social Security disability benefits. Are you eligible?

SNAP Spotlight: Rhode Island Making Strides Against Food Insecurity Among Elderly

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee — joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and other elected leaders and advocates — recently passed legislative and budget initiatives to support seniors. The move acknowledges that many seniors face food insecurity issues, whether retired or otherwise.

That’s Interesting: How Do I Fight Overpayment of Social Security?

Getting a bigger check than you should from the Social Security Administration might seem like a stroke of luck at first blush, but what it really means is that you’ll have to wade through the bureaucratic gears to deal with the overpayment.

Bonus: Student Loan Holiday May End Soon — How To Begin Repaying Your Debt

The federal student loan payment moratorium comes to an end on September 1 after almost two-and-a-half years of a loan payment hiatus. Whether an extension happens or not, borrowers will need to prepare to resume payments.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

