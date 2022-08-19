ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

PhillyBite

Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

VIRGINIA - The best seafood restaurants in Virginia are a dime a dozen, but you may be surprised by just how good they are. The state has access to large bodies of water, such as the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay, making Virginia's seafood a highly prized commodity. However, Virginia seafood is also incredibly competitive, and to make our list of the best Virginia seafood restaurants, a restaurant must have some special qualities.
WTOP

Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems

As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
theriver953.com

Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
wfirnews.com

Fired Deputy Virginia AG sues Miyares, staffers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former deputy Virginia attorney general who says she was fired over social media posts in which she praised the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election is suing the attorney general’s office for defamation. Monique...
WFXR

Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
