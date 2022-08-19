Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Virginia sees 3,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 17,495 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,008,336 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,499 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,783 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
13newsnow.com
COVID-19 cases in Virginia on the rise again
The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Aug. 18, 2022. More people are being treated in hospitals.
13newsnow.com
The latest on COVID-19 in Virginia
Virginia had some up and down days this week when it comes to new cases. Dan Kennedy has the new numbers from state health officials.
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
VIRGINIA - The best seafood restaurants in Virginia are a dime a dozen, but you may be surprised by just how good they are. The state has access to large bodies of water, such as the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay, making Virginia's seafood a highly prized commodity. However, Virginia seafood is also incredibly competitive, and to make our list of the best Virginia seafood restaurants, a restaurant must have some special qualities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
Counties with the most super commuters in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
theriver953.com
Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 17,183 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 59,176 PCR tests processed over the past week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Montgomery County receives first payments from nationwide opioid settlements
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Payments from nationwide opioid settlements have started to reach our region. On Friday, Montgomery County officials said their area has seen some of those payments. The money comes from nationwide settlements with three pharmaceutical distributors and an opioid manufacturer that helped to fuel the opioid...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Energy Plan: Youngkin touts development of ‘all of the above approach’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is taking comments toward the development of a Virginia Energy Plan that he says will encompass an “all of the above approach.”. An informational webinar about how you can participate in building the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.
WSLS
Power restored for hundreds after severe weather rolls through Central, Southwest Virginia
Power has been restored for nearly 2,000 AEP customers after severe weather left many in the dark Monday morning. More than 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia. Those power outages are concentrated in Pulaski County, which has 1,253 in total...
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia today?
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 22.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As Virginia test scores make weak recovery, Youngkin points finger at remote learning
As Virginia students show weak learning recovery from pandemic lows, the Youngkin administration is pointing the finger at remote learning.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 60 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
College student’s suitcase flies off car on I-95, thousands in items missing
A Michigan family was traveling through Virginia to bring their son back to school when his luggage flew off the car and went missing.
Virginia Department of Agriculture launches mental health care tipline for farmers, agricultural workers
Farmers and other workers in the agricultural industry can face numerous demands that take a toll on their mental health. Now, in an effort to provide support, farmers across Virginia can call or text a mental health helpline specifically intended to help them cope with the unique pressure of their job.
wfirnews.com
Fired Deputy Virginia AG sues Miyares, staffers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former deputy Virginia attorney general who says she was fired over social media posts in which she praised the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election is suing the attorney general’s office for defamation. Monique...
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
Augusta Free Press
With job growth stalling, Virginia Republicans debate tax cuts vs. rainy day fund
The office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin tried to put a positive spin on jobs numbers this week, touting a 100,000 more people working since January milestone, but inside the numbers, job growth appears to have stalled. Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey data released Friday by the Virginia Employment Commission...
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
Comments / 1