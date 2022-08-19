‘Truest of Ironies’: Prosecutor Says ‘Serial Murderer’ Whitey Bulger’s Family Feels ‘Excruciating Pain and Trauma’ as Crime Boss’s Alleged Killers Face Justice

so he was murdered in prison for being a serial murderer and his family is upset ? what about all the families of all the victims he murdered? lol that's 🤑 rich ...
Funny how the family isn't saying squat about how many people he killed and how he killed them.
Once he was captured his days were numbered and he knew it 😊
Related
A 25-Year-Old Is Going To Prison For Those Scam Calls Telling Your Grandparents They Need To Bail You Out
First arrest in NYC gang war killings that prompted gruesome murder of nail salon owner found in burning car
‘Inject Her with Heroin 2 Times Per Day’: Doctor Specializing in Newborn Care Turned to ‘Dark Web’ Plot to Kidnap, Assault and Extort Wife
Alabama executes death row inmate over 1994 murder despite victim’s family pleas
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
JonBenet Ramsey crime scene DNA could be IDed in hours, cold case researcher says as family pushes for answers
23 Chilling Photos Taken By History’s Most Depraved Serial Killers — Before And After They Killed Their Victims
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
RELATED PEOPLE
Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
Vegas man faces death penalty in boy’s body-in-freezer case
‘Freaky’ Public Defender Gets Prison Time After Sending Heroin, ‘Photos of Herself’ to Flirtatious Convicted Murderer in Envelope Marked ‘Legal Mail’
A third Black woman has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly making 'anti-White' statements and assaulting a woman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case
‘Ringleader’ Sentenced to 99 Years in Prison for Murdering Friend with Help of 3 Other Teenage Boys
Woman Caught Getting ‘Very Excited’ About Prospect of Dumping Estranged Husband’s Body in the Ocean Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot
Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 40