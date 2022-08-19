Read full article on original website
KEYC
62nd Y’s Club Corn Roast gives Mankato a sweet corn fix
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s that time again for a sweet corn fix. The 62nd Y’s Club Corn Roast takes place this afternoon at the Mankato West High School parking lot. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 per child. Attendees also get to enjoy all you...
KEYC
Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast raises money for aviation students
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s local Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 624, returned its breakfast fundraiser at the Mankato Regional Airport Sunday, Aug. 21. The Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast is the largest, annual event and fundraiser by Mankato’s E.A.A. Chapter 624. Organizers say about 80 to 100 volunteers from civil...
KEYC
MNSU’s gold folder program goes online
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As students prepare for a year of classes, new students are preparing to be away from home for maybe the first time in their lives and faculty are preparing for the new year. This year, MSU is offering a new streamlined way to help students. “It...
KEYC
United Way to hold expanded school supply drive
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the first day of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s expanded school supply drive. Donations of new school supplies will be accepted in Blue Earth. Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Waseca counties. You can find drop-off sites at partnered, area businesses, such as the North...
KEYC
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Updated: Aug....
KEYC
MSU women’s soccer eyes start of season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The expectations are high for a Minnesota State women’s soccer team that features an experienced group hoping to bring a national title to Mankato in 2022. “I think it’s kind of our goal every year, but I think we definitely have a different feeling around this...
KEYC
Community gathers for Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Sunday was the first nationally recognized Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness and Prevention Day. The occasion stirred an event in Erlandson Park in Mankato, in which community members shared their stories around the dangers of Fentanyl. “I feel like Travis’s story is making a difference. And we can’t have...
KEYC
Minnesota Zoo continues to search for Amur tiger cub names
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s the public’s last chance to help the Minnesota Zoo name its three newest Amur tiger cubs. The Zoo is taking name suggestions until tomorrow. Right now they’ve narrowed down the choices to four names: Aleksei, Anri, Vasya and Vostok. The Zoo says it...
KEYC
Fairmont hopes off-season commitment translates in upcoming season
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s a different kind of energy in southern Minnesota as the high school fall sports season begins to take center stage — and rightfully so. The student-athlete’s preparations for this season really started at the conclusion of last season. “Mentally, physically, everything, it’s...
KEYC
Walk-through tours opening at Maple River Schools on August 22
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mapleton’s new school is near the end of its development- just in time for the start of the school year. Construction started in October, 2020. The two-story, 200,000 square foot building will hold pre-K through 12th grade students from Mapleton, Good Thunder, Amboy, Minnesota Lake, and surrounding areas.
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
KEYC
Locally owned CrossFit gym opens in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new, locally-owned CrossFit gym opened its doors for the public today. Gray Duck CrossFit sits on the corner of Adams and Star streets. An open house celebrated the end of the gym’s construction. Creating the gym has been a passion project for co-owners Joshua...
Faribault County Register
Truck repair business opens in Golden Spike Park
Following in the footsteps of many of the county’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs, Matt Ertman is striving to become a true Renaissance man. Ertman entered the world of business ownership with the purchase of a single semi truck. Now, nearly 20 years later, his fledgling trucking business has expanded to a full fleet.
KEYC
Portion of Hwy 21 closed for resurfacing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A note for drivers: Highway 21 south of Montgomery is closed starting today for resurfacing. The closure spans on the stretch of Hwy 21 from Hwy 99 to Hwy 13 running through Le Seuer and Rice Counties. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says traffic will...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato teen catches monster catfish on the Blue Earth River
Leroy McClelland IV shows off his flathead catfish catch from the Blue Earth River. A Mankato teen caught a monster flathead catfish on the Blue Earth River Wednesday. Leroy McClelland IV had begun fishing for walleye on the river just moments before he felt what he believed was a snagged line. He asked SMN not to share his exact location.
KEYC
First half of manufactured home taxes due soon
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is reminding residents that the first half of 2022 manufactured home taxes are due soon. The county says a penalty fee will be issued if the payment is not received by Aug. 31. Payments can be made by mail, in-person, online, at specific...
KEYC
Bevcomm service outage after utility box shot in Faribault county
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Bevcomm internet customers in Faribault County lost service for several hours after someone shot holes into a utility box in Blue Earth. Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the responsible party. Authorities say the...
kxlp941.com
Six Arrested After Disturbance in Mankato
On 08/17/2022, Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 Block of East Washington Street in the Washington Park Neighborhood. Agents began an investigation into the residence after receiving numerous complaints from neighbors about the activity occurring at the house, including short term traffic. DTF Agents conducted surveillance operations and identified several people coming and going from the residence who were known by the agents from previous controlled substance investigations. Agents also observed several hand to hand drug transactions occurring outside of the residence and in nearby Washington Park.
New Prague Times
Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24
Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
steeledodgenews.com
‘Kindness goes a long way’
When Mike and Trudy Pierce moved to Owatonna in 1974, Trudy wanted to find new friends. The search led her to the Steele County 4-H program and, 48 years later, an award for the couple as this year’s Steele County Outstanding Seniors. “My very first job in 1974 I...
