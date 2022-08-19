Read full article on original website
KelsNjess Taylor
3d ago
Don't take what others work hard for... Good for the man who protected his self and his things.
Reply
20
❤️ Skylar
3d ago
People work hard for their stuff!! That's what happens.. He he's only protecting his property..
Reply(1)
12
Ryan Davison
3d ago
great job. since Ohio is now a constitutional carry state criminals should think twice about committing a crime as such.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
Looking for a Great Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Garfield Heights, OhioIsla ChiuGarfield Heights, OH
Visit Ohio's Stunning Tunnel of TreesTravel MavenAkron, OH
Related
Man fatally shot during argument over motorcycle, Akron police say
AKRON, Ohio — An argument over possession of a motorcycle led to a 37-year-old man being shot and killed in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police say. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody and questioned after the shooting on Friday, but police did not say if he will be charged.
Woman pleads guilty to several robberies in Cuyahoga County, fleeing from Cleveland Heights police
CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old woman has pled guilty to her involvement in a string of robberies in Cuyahoga County and fleeing from the Cleveland Heights Police Department last fall. According to the office of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley Jada Hite pled guilty to four counts of aggravated robbery...
cleveland19.com
Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
Cleveland family searches for answers after 41YO man dies on Thursday
The damage done by a string of shootings throughout Cleveland continue to echo in the community, as dozens gathered along Lake Erie to honor the life of one of those victims.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Cigarette thieves steal containers out of delivery truck in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery truck driver told Akron police two suspects stole containers of cigarettes out of his truck while he was parked Friday afternoon. Akron police said the theft happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Exchange Street. The 37-year-old driver said he...
Cleveland activist sues city, police over wrongful arrest for openly carrying shotgun, handgun in city’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A community activist sued Cleveland and police officials on Monday, saying officers wrongfully arrested him for openly carrying a shotgun and a handgun in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, which is legal under Ohio law. Antoine Tolbert’s federal lawsuit said Cleveland police Sgt. Lance Henderson knew Tolbert...
Employee dies after Ohio steel plant explosion
A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month.
17-year-old boy shot dead in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A 17-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in broad daylight Friday, Cleveland police said. The boy has not been identified in the shooting that happened about 2:30 p.m. at East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue, according to Cleveland police. Police have not released any...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts 4 people for murder of Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men and one woman accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and will be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 23. Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, and Lavell Taylor were indicted...
2 men in killed in Ohio officer-involved shooting after standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying […]
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
cleveland19.com
Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side. According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood. The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Police: Alliance teen found after leaving her home
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage girl is missing after leaving her home and police have asked for the community’s help to find her. 13-year-old Rylynn Teis was last seen at her home, located in the 10000 block of Nellabrook Avenue NE, at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to a Facebook post from the Stark County Sheriff.
Suspect arrested in May killing of Akron man found inside Cuyahoga Falls home
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Federal authorities have arrested a man charged in a spring killing that took place in Cuyahoga Falls. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended 28-year-old Deair Johnson, of Akron, on Friday, according to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department. Further details regarding his capture were not immediately available.
Cleveland Police investigate 3 fatal shootings, 5 others within 12 hours
Cleveland Police are investigating five separate shootings that happened within 12 hours, leaving three dead.
cleveland19.com
Man robbed of gun during attempt to buy weapon accessory, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man was robbed of his gun Sunday as he was attempting to buy an accessory for it. According to police, the victim met with two men to purchase a light for his black Taurus handgun. Cleveland police said the man got inside...
$5k reward offered for help with CLE homicide investigation
A cash reward of up to $5,000 is offered for anyone who can help Cleveland police in a homicide investigation.
Summit County woman pepper sprays man who assaulted and nearly carjacked her
The woman is sharing her story in hopes the people who assaulted and nearly carjacked her are caught
cleveland19.com
Eastlake police charge man with shooting woman in the face
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Eastlake man is now formally charged with shooting a woman in the face earlier this week. Eastlake police said Pierre Morgan is charged with felony domestic violence for the Aug. 17 shooting. According to officers, the woman was shot in the 1200 block of...
Suspect involved in South Euclid police-involved shooting now in custody
Police in South Euclid were searching for Carl Keith Hampton Jr., a suspect who was shot at by an officer early Sunday morning. He surrendered to authorities Thursday, according to South Euclid police.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 32