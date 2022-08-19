ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

WGAU

Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says

Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Helen GA Restaurants On The River

Helen, Georgia, is known for its Bavarian-style building architecture, beautiful natural attractions, and many shops selling specialty food. It has been a mainstay on the tourist map since its founding. Many of its landmark buildings have been carefully preserved and restored to their original beauty, so you can look at...
HELEN, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland man killed in Clarkesville motorcycle wreck

(Clarkesville)- A motorcycle accident early Sunday morning claimed the life of a Cleveland man. 23-year-old Levi Jacob Sullens was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Beaver Dam Road in Clarkesville. Around 7:41 a.m. on August 21, authorities were dispatched to the scene a short distance from Highway 115. A preliminary...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
11Alive

Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Motorcycle wreck claims life of Cleveland man

A White County man died in a motorcycle wreck outside Clarkesville early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol said 23-year-old Levi Sullens of Cleveland lost control of the Husqvarna FE 501 he was riding, traveled off Beaverdam Road, and struck a sign. The wreck happened at an unknown time GSP said...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Ben Lacina

Locals ready to see one of FoCo’s biggest outdoor attractions return to form

Section of the Big Creek Greenway(Photo/Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Website) (Forsyth County, GA) Having days filled with work, errands, and everything in between, many folks turn to nature to unplug from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. As the Big Creek Greenway undergoes repairs, some Forsyth County residents are more than ready for the popular trail to return to its full form.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week in the yearslong civil case involving what the plaintiffs’ lawyers called dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup trucks, lawyer James Butler Jr. said Sunday. Melvin and Voncile Hill were killed in April 2014 in the rollover wreck of their 2002 Ford F-250. Their children Kim and Adam Hill were the plaintiffs in the wrongful death case. “While our sympathies go out to the Hill family, we do not believe the verdict is supported by the evidence, and we plan to appeal,” Ford said in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Atlanta Highway reopens after structure fire is extinguished

All lanes on 3526 Atlanta Highway have reopened after a structure fire had closed the highway between Osborn Road and Crest High Drive for several hours Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 7:12 a.m. and found a fully involved fire in a commercial building. Firefighters used a ladder truck to identify the best advantage point for aerial master stream operations.
HALL COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

DNR awards $1.5 million in recreational trail grants

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources on Friday announced two area trails are set to be repaired and expanded under a state grant program. Projects in Braselton and Lumpkin County are among eleven chosen statewide to receive a combined total of $1.5 million in Recreational Trails Program grants. When leveraged...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Local veterans push for VA clinic in Habersham

Northeast Georgia veterans are throwing their support behind a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs proposal to build an outpatient clinic in Habersham County. Veterans say the clinic would make it easier for them to access essential health services in the region. It would trim drive times and could potentially cut down on wait times for appointments, allowing area veterans to more readily access the health services they earned from their military service.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Barrow authorities searching for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run north of Winder early Sunday morning. In a social media post, the sheriff's office said the vehicle in question is a silver Nissan Altima with damage on its front passenger side including broken lights and a broken mirror. The model year is estimated between 2013 and 2017.
BARROW COUNTY, GA

