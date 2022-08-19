Read full article on original website
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Boil water advisory issued for parts of FoCo after water main leakage
Boiling water amidst a boil water advisory(Photo/Unsplash) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County officials have issued a boil water advisory on Monday, August 22 for sections of the County after a water main leak. Here’s who could be affected and what a boil water advisory means for them.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Helen GA Restaurants On The River
Helen, Georgia, is known for its Bavarian-style building architecture, beautiful natural attractions, and many shops selling specialty food. It has been a mainstay on the tourist map since its founding. Many of its landmark buildings have been carefully preserved and restored to their original beauty, so you can look at...
fox5atlanta.com
Lucky Hawkins disappearance: Few signs of Georgia father one year later
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Tuesday marks one year since a Georgia father of three vanished without a trace. Lucky Hawkins' family says they last heard from him Aug. 22, 2021, days before he was supposed to check out of a Union City motel. They told FOX 5 Atlanta they think he was abducted.
wrwh.com
Cleveland man killed in Clarkesville motorcycle wreck
(Clarkesville)- A motorcycle accident early Sunday morning claimed the life of a Cleveland man. 23-year-old Levi Jacob Sullens was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Beaver Dam Road in Clarkesville. Around 7:41 a.m. on August 21, authorities were dispatched to the scene a short distance from Highway 115. A preliminary...
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
accesswdun.com
Motorcycle wreck claims life of Cleveland man
A White County man died in a motorcycle wreck outside Clarkesville early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol said 23-year-old Levi Sullens of Cleveland lost control of the Husqvarna FE 501 he was riding, traveled off Beaverdam Road, and struck a sign. The wreck happened at an unknown time GSP said...
Locals ready to see one of FoCo’s biggest outdoor attractions return to form
Section of the Big Creek Greenway(Photo/Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Website) (Forsyth County, GA) Having days filled with work, errands, and everything in between, many folks turn to nature to unplug from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. As the Big Creek Greenway undergoes repairs, some Forsyth County residents are more than ready for the popular trail to return to its full form.
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week in the yearslong civil case involving what the plaintiffs’ lawyers called dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup trucks, lawyer James Butler Jr. said Sunday. Melvin and Voncile Hill were killed in April 2014 in the rollover wreck of their 2002 Ford F-250. Their children Kim and Adam Hill were the plaintiffs in the wrongful death case. “While our sympathies go out to the Hill family, we do not believe the verdict is supported by the evidence, and we plan to appeal,” Ford said in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday.
Georgia creek full of soybeans and killing fish, riverkeeper says
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia creek is full of soybeans and now dead fish are washing up and state regulators have issued a warning. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in Hall County at Flat Creek where officials believe soybeans ended up in the water after a train derailment.
accesswdun.com
Atlanta Highway reopens after structure fire is extinguished
All lanes on 3526 Atlanta Highway have reopened after a structure fire had closed the highway between Osborn Road and Crest High Drive for several hours Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 7:12 a.m. and found a fully involved fire in a commercial building. Firefighters used a ladder truck to identify the best advantage point for aerial master stream operations.
Gwinnett County city closer to lifting ban on opening liquor stores
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One Gwinnett County city still bans liquor stores from opening but it is one step closer to changing that. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was live in Grayson during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Thursday. If residents want liquor, they have to...
nowhabersham.com
DNR awards $1.5 million in recreational trail grants
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources on Friday announced two area trails are set to be repaired and expanded under a state grant program. Projects in Braselton and Lumpkin County are among eleven chosen statewide to receive a combined total of $1.5 million in Recreational Trails Program grants. When leveraged...
Beloved restaurant owner and city councilman found dead over the weekend
A man who came to the U.S. as an immigrant and became a beloved figure as a restaurant owner and councilman in an Upstate town died over the weekend
fox5atlanta.com
Pickens County bus driver arrested for DUI after running off road with children on board
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - There is a lot of shock and disbelief for mom Chelsie Medley. Her first-grade son was on a Pickens County School bus Friday driven by 59-year-old Jeffrey Tucker, a man police now say was driving drunk. Minutes after her son was dropped off the bus it...
fox5atlanta.com
After 2 weeks, Lawrenceville school zone speed cameras catch thousands of drivers speeding
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - On the streets of Lawrenceville, drivers have a need for speed. "People are in a hurry everywhere they go today," said Tony Holcomb. Those "lead feet" led police to add speed cameras in school zones. Holcomb knows the problem very well; he lives near Winn Holt Elementary.
nowhabersham.com
Local veterans push for VA clinic in Habersham
Northeast Georgia veterans are throwing their support behind a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs proposal to build an outpatient clinic in Habersham County. Veterans say the clinic would make it easier for them to access essential health services in the region. It would trim drive times and could potentially cut down on wait times for appointments, allowing area veterans to more readily access the health services they earned from their military service.
accesswdun.com
Barrow authorities searching for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run north of Winder early Sunday morning. In a social media post, the sheriff's office said the vehicle in question is a silver Nissan Altima with damage on its front passenger side including broken lights and a broken mirror. The model year is estimated between 2013 and 2017.
