Some CT families with school children will get $258 per child starting Sunday. Here's who’s eligible.

Read full article on original website
Related
CT sends back-to-school relief checks
Connecticut sends out relief checks to some families in need to coincide with both the back to school season and with Connecticut’s tax free week
Eyewitness News
Tax-free week: What’s included and what’s not
(WFSB) – As of Sunday and running through Saturday, Connecticut’s sales tax is suspended on certain kinds of clothes. The state has a good list on its website, but it generally applies to clothing under $100 that most people would generally wear over the course of their day-to-day routines.
Connecticut schools pivoting as USDA waivers for free lunch expire
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Throughout the pandemic, all schools in the country had the option to use USDA waivers to serve free breakfast and lunch to students under 18. However, those waivers expired June 30, and now many schools are trying to problem solve since their families have been relying on those free meals for two years.
Connecticut school districts struggle with staffing shortages
CONNECTICUT, USA — With a new school year right around the corner, Connecticut school districts still struggle to fill several teacher positions and other staff openings. “There is a wide variation in terms of staffing," said Patrice McCarthy, Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education. "Districts are in some cases still trying to fill vacancies and we know we have a significant number of shortage areas, so districts have been very active in building a pipeline so they have a more diverse population of educators available in our schools,”
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
State Sending $257 Per Child to Thousands of Low-Income Families
More than 15,000 low-income Connecticut families and households will be receiving a special benefit of a little over $257 per child over the weekend, according to the governor’s office. Gov. Ned Lamont said the Connecticut Department of Social Services will deliver a one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief special benefit of...
More than 15K low-income families in Connecticut will get special back-to-school benefit
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 15,000 low-income families in Connecticut will receive a one-time, back-to-school benefit from the Connecticut Department of Social Services on Sunday, Aug. 21, the governor announced Friday. The state Department of Social Services will deliver $257.87 per child — on behalf of 27,000 children. Eligible families received letters in the […]
branfordseven.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Connecticut from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Stimulus Update: Connecticut to Give Families $257.87 per Child in Back to School Relief
Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the Connecticut Department of Social Services will deliver a one-time COVID-19 relief special benefit to more than 15,000 low-income households as a way to alleviate the...
Gov. Lamont: 15,000 low-income households in Connecticut to receive $250 per child
Some Connecticut families can expect to get an extra $257.87 per child, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.
CT to send $7M in back-to-school grants to low-income families
CT will pay for the grants, which will support about 27,000 children — or $257.87 per child — with federal pandemic aid.
Connecticut's sales tax-free week begins ahead of back-to-school shopping frenzy
Just in time for back-to-school shopping, today is the first day of the sales tax-free week in Connecticut.
CT towns got $1.5 billion from feds. They’ve budgeted roughly 1% for housing
The failure to spend federal stimulus funds on housing is a missed opportunity to make CT a more affordable place to live, advocates say.
4th stimulus check update 2022 — New $350 relief checks from $1.2 billion pot start in September – see if you qualify
MILLIONS of qualified Americans in Georgia will see $350 direct payments in just weeks. The checks will be given to Georgians who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps, or cash welfare assistance, according to Governor Brian Kemp. The White House sent about $1.2billion to the state during...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Who Qualifies for the State's New $70 Million Career Training Program?
There's a new $70 million career training program in Connecticut. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-2nd District) joins Mike Hydeck to explain who qualifies for the program and how the grant money will be awarded. Mike Hydeck: About 67,000 people are unemployed in Connecticut right now. And there are 100,000 job openings....
Four Community Colleges, Current 12-College CT System, Among Best in Nation
It is what some may describe as a strong finish. In their final year as individual institutions, four of Connecticut’s 12 community colleges have been named among the 20 Top Community Colleges in the nation.
Connecticut Consumers Won’t Pay Tax On Some Items For A Whole Week
Who doesn’t like the word ‘free’? I don’t know about you, but every little bit of savings helps especially these days when money is tight. We’re all in luck, the state of Connecticut's Tax-Free Week begins this Sunday, August 21, through Saturday, August 27, 2022!
Connecticut drug overdose numbers worsen
Connecticut overdose death numbers rise, with Black and Hispanic users experiencing an especially sharp increase in the numbers and rates of overdose deaths
New initiative offers educational advice to Connecticut Lottery winners
Admit it — whenever the arrival of a multimillion-dollar lottery prize permeates the news headlines, you’ve entertained the notion (even if it was for a split second) about how much fun it would be to snag that XXL-sized jackpot. However, for many people who abruptly find their fantasy becoming a cash-heavy reality, the burden of becoming incredibly rich without warning often comes with complications.
New Scam Targets SNAP Recipients
SNAP recipients are the target of the most recent scam. In an effort to keep those enrolled in the program safe, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has clarified its contact methods and operating policies.
Phil Murphy Hit New Jersey Businesses with $300 Million in New Payroll Taxes
From the Desk of Senator Steven Oroho, NJ-R TRENTON, NJ – In a state notorious...
Comments / 3