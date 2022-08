Broussard Police have identified the man who died in a Tuesday crash on U.S. 90.

The accident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 90 at Cason Road, a spokesman said. It was a major crash, involving a truck pulling a trailer and a passenger car.

Kentrell Joseph, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was driving the car, a spokesman said.

This crash is still under investigation.