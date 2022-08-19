Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Movers & Shakers: ISG World, Suffolk promote execs
South Florida real estate hiring and personnel moves revved up in the past week. ISG World promoted Daniel Castañeda to SVP of international sales. Castañeda has spent 10 years at ISG, during which time he helped sell South Florida projects like Echo Aventura, Echo Brickell, and Muse. The...
“Slamming on the brakes”: South Florida’s record rent hikes slow
Not only has interest waned in the South Beach building he leases, but monthly rents — now close to $1,800 for a one-bedroom unit, up from $1,000 in spring 2020 — likely won’t increase anymore, he said. “I think we have reached a plateau,” said Larocca, of...
South Florida home sales plunge in July
Residential sales plunged in South Florida in July, falling by more than 50 percent in Miami-Dade County. Median prices across South Florida kept rising compared to July of last year, though prices declined on a month-over-month basis in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, according to reports from the Miami Association of Realtors. The reports typically exclude off-market deals and only cite closed sales on the Multiple Listing Service.
