Residential sales plunged in South Florida in July, falling by more than 50 percent in Miami-Dade County. Median prices across South Florida kept rising compared to July of last year, though prices declined on a month-over-month basis in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, according to reports from the Miami Association of Realtors. The reports typically exclude off-market deals and only cite closed sales on the Multiple Listing Service.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO