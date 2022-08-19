ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

Movers & Shakers: ISG World, Suffolk promote execs

South Florida real estate hiring and personnel moves revved up in the past week. ISG World promoted Daniel Castañeda to SVP of international sales. Castañeda has spent 10 years at ISG, during which time he helped sell South Florida projects like Echo Aventura, Echo Brickell, and Muse. The...
FLORIDA STATE
therealdeal.com

South Florida home sales plunge in July

Residential sales plunged in South Florida in July, falling by more than 50 percent in Miami-Dade County. Median prices across South Florida kept rising compared to July of last year, though prices declined on a month-over-month basis in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, according to reports from the Miami Association of Realtors. The reports typically exclude off-market deals and only cite closed sales on the Multiple Listing Service.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy