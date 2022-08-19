Navy plans to remove 400 trees in Norfolk, citing safety concerns and risks

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy is planning to remove nearly 400 trees near Naval Station Norfolk.

Navy officials say the trees pose an immediate safety risk for aircraft using a particular runway at Chambers Field on Naval Station Norfolk, as well as to residents in the nearby Merrimack Landing, Commodore Park, and Granby Shores neighborhoods.

According to the Navy, a survey was used to verify the height, species, and specific locations of the trees. It also determined the annual growth rate. Officials say the data shows the Navy must immediately remove these trees for the safety of both aircrew and the public.

Naval Station Norfolk Commanding Officer Captain David Dees talked with the media on Friday afternoon, saying he really hopes to get the neighbors on the same page.

"We no longer take safety mitigations we can take on this side of the fence," stated Captain Dees. "We need to partner with the local community and take action and go ahead and remove those trees that present a safety concern to us and them."

He added, "We understand everyone has a different situation in their back yard and this truly is their back yard. And we’ll be meeting with them case-by-case."

In a press release, Dees was quoted saying, “The Navy remains fully committed to the health, safety, and welfare of the communities, families, and personnel residing in our local residential areas that surround the installation. Obstructions, such as trees, pose a serious safety concern as they grow into the airspace that is used by Navy aircraft during take-off and landing.”

Residents are invited to a public meeting on August 22. It’s being held at Northside Middle School, 8720 Granby Street from 4 to 7 p.m.

Navy officials hope to begin clearing trees in October. They say there are approximately 70 homeowners that are directly impacted and that there are also city trees that will need cut as well.

Captain Dees said they are working with foresters to select shorter species of trees to plant in place of those that will be removed.