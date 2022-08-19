ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Minnesota Lynx star Sylvia Fowles wins WNBA sportsmanship award

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1tyN_0hNVRsDB00

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles capped her sparkling career on Friday as the winner of the WNBA’s 2022 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award.

The award goes to the player who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court, including ethical behavior, fair play and integrity.

A first-time winner of the honor in her 15th and final season, Fowles received 36 votes from the national panel of 56 sportswriters and broadcasters. Seattle Storm guard Briann January was runner-up with eight votes.

An eight-time All-Star, two-time WNBA champion and the 2017 league MVP, the 36-year-old Fowles retires as the WNBA’s all-time leader in rebounds (4,007) and field-goal percentage (.599). She also ranks third in blocks (721) and ninth in points (6,415).

Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike won the award in each of the past three seasons. The only other player from the Lynx to win it was Teresa Edwards in 2004.

The award is named for the late Kim Perrot, who helped the Houston Comets win two WNBA titles before passing away in 1999 after a battle with cancer.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Sue Bird’s historic game

It may be Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird’s final season, but she’s not going out without breaking a few more WNBA marks on her way out the door. The 41-year-old point guard became the oldest player in WNBA history to record a playoff double-double after garnering 18 points and 10 assists on Sunday in Seattle’s 97-84 victory over the Washington Mystics. Both of those totals were also season highs for Bird, who helped the Storm sweep the Mystics out of the playoffs as they advance to the semifinals for the third time since 2018.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teresa Edwards
Person
Kim Perrot
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Lynx#Sportsmanship#Seattle Storm#Mvp#Houston Comets#Mercury
NBC Sports

Mystics’ No. 1 defense wasn't strong enough for the elite Storm

All season, the Washington Mystics hung their hats on the defensive side of the ball. An ensemble of defensive studs had gathered in D.C. with one goal: to form the best defensive team in the WNBA. Whether it be from a philosophical change, a necessity due to salary cap constraints,...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Waiting four years for rematch, Mystics swept by Storm again

The more things change, the more they say the same. Four years ago, the Washington Mystics were swept by the Seattle Storm in the 2018 WNBA Finals. Key figures got injured, and both teams went through a rough patch or two in the time since, but the long-awaited rematch finally came together for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

71K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy