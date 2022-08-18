Woodstock Film Festival To Honor Ethan Hawke, Awkwafina, ‘Leave No Trace’ Director Debra Granik And IFC Films Chief Arianna Bocco

Read full article on original website
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Denzel Washington: ‘Training Day’ Was Not ‘Written for a Black Guy,’ Antoine Fuqua ‘Brought Gangster to It’
“Training Day” almost looked a whole lot different. The Oscar-winning film, starring Ethan Hawke and Denzel Washington as LAPD partners, at first was scripted as a “Lethal Weapon”-type movie, according to lead star Washington. “I don’t think it was written for a Black guy,” Washington said of his role in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was more like a plaid-shirt [wearing] guy with beer bottles in the back.” Instead, director Antoine Fuqua ushered in different take for the film. “Antoine was the one that brought gangster to it,” Washington added. Fuqua later told THR that he connected with Washington over his “raw”...
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
Leon Vitali dead at 74: Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant and Barry Lyndon star passes away
LEON Vitali, actor and personal assistant to director Stanley Kubrick has died at the age of 74, as confirmed on social media. The official Twitter account that represents Kubrick announced Vitali’s passing,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with his family. “Whether giving the performance of his life...
Robert De Niro To Star In Warner Bros. Mob Drama ‘Wise Guys’ From Director Barry Levinson
Robert De Niro will star in the Warner Bros. mob drama Wise Guys from director Barry Levinson, Deadline can confirm. The project reunites the duo following their collaborations on the Emmy-nominated HBO TV movie The Wizard of Lies, which had De Niro playing Bernie Madoff, and Magnolia Pictures’ 2008 dramedy, What Just Happened, as well as the director’s earlier films Wag the Dog and Sleepers. Wise Guys is a period piece tells the story of Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, a pair of Italian Americans running two separate crime families during the mid-20th century. Genovese tried and failed to assassinate Costello...
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Why Tom Cruise Film Is Crushing at Box Office
Since its Memorial Day Weekend release, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has brought in massive revenue. Additionally, it continues to see absolutely glowing praise from industry giants. Now, months after its release—as well as news regarding the film’s digital and Blu-ray release—the summer blockbuster continues to impress. In a new interview, the film’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, spoke out about why the Tom Cruise sequel continues to crush in theaters.
Wolfgang Petersen Dies: ‘Das Boot’ and ‘The Perfect Storm’ Director Was 81
Wolfgang Petersen, the Oscar-nominated director of throwback epics like “Das Boot” and “The Perfect Storm,” has died at the age of 81. Deadline first reported the news of his passing. In addition to the WWII submarine warfare film that earned six Academy Award nominations including Best Director, Petersen also directed 1984’s beloved family favorite “The NeverEnding Story,” “Enemy Mine” (1985), Clint Eastwood political thriller “In the Line of Fire” (1993), pandemic disaster movie “Outbreak” (1995), Harrison Ford presidential hijacking thriller “Air Force One” (1997), and swords-and-sandals tentpole “Troy” (2004). Petersen was born in Germany in 1941, and it was in Hamburg in...
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
Johnny Depp to direct first film in 25 years, Al Pacino to produce
Johnny Depp will direct his first film in 25 years with the upcoming biopic Modigliani. The actor, who previously directed 1997’s The Brave starring himself and Marlon Brando, announced he’ll be stepping behind the camera for a second time for a film about the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.
Altitude Boards Laura Poitras’ Venice, Toronto and New York-Bound Documentary ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’
Altitude is handling international sales and U.K. and Irish distribution for Laura Poitras’ documentary about artist and activist Nan Goldin, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.” The film is scheduled to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it will compete for the Golden Lion, an opportunity rarely accorded to non-fiction titles. It has also landed prominent spots at the Toronto Film Festival and the New York Film Festival, where it will get the centerpiece slot. Altitude Film Sales will present the film to international buyers at Venice and Toronto, while Altitude Film Distribution will reveal a U.K....
What Kevin Costner Movies Are on Netflix Right Now? See the Full List
The success of “Yellowstone” has undeniably brought Kevin Costner a new resurgence in his career. However, long before he became John Dutton, the veteran actor was making movie magic. Now, we’re looking at every Kevin Costner movie you can stream on Netflix. As one of the biggest...
All 10 of Wolfgang Petersen’s Hollywood movies, ranked
The cinema world just lost one of its most notable filmmakers after the recent passing of director Wolfgang Petersen. For just over 40 years, his films have made a lasting impression on the big screen in Hollywood. He began his filmmaking career in his native Germany during the early 1960s,...
Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies Are About To Leave Netflix
Since its conception, Netflix dominated the growing streaming industry as they are considered the first to do it. And with hit shows like Stranger Things, House of Cards, and the new Sandman, it is easy to see why Netflix reigned supreme since it was founded in August of 1997. But while Netflix appeared to be untouchable, just a month ago, reports circulated that the streaming services lost nearly one million users after the season finale of Stranger Things. And with streaming platforms introducing ads to help compensate for the loss of subscribers, it appears the hits just keep on coming for Netflix as they are set to lose the beloved Tom Cruise franchise Mission: Impossible.
Scott Derrickson: 'The Black Phone,' 'Doctor Strange 2' & The Stephen King Adaptation He Wants To Do
Director Scott Derrickson has found great success following his departure from the helm of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with his latest film The Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke. In our interview, he discussed making the decision to step away from a Marvel movie, his favorite book adaptations, the Stephen King story he’d like to adapt himself, and more.
‘Awful’ Ryan Reynolds film from 2013 finally gets sequel – despite getting just 12 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes
A poorly received film from nearly a decade ago starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges is set to get a sequel.Released in 2013, RIPD saw Reynolds and Bridges play two deceased police detectives tasked with hunting down wayward ghosts in the afterlife.The film (the title of which was an acronym for “Rest In Peace Department”) was considered a box office flop when it first came out.Reviews were generally damning, with RIPD earning a score of just 12 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.Viewers also condemned the film on social media, with some branding it “awful” and...
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ producer reveals first poster
The producer and co-writer for the forthcoming superhero sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, has unveiled the first poster for the film. Christopher Miller — one of the minds behind The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street, and 2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — shared the image on Twitter Friday.
Michelle Yeoh Reveals Frank Reason Quentin Tarantino Didn't Want Her in 'Kill Bill'
Quentin Tarantino is a big admirer of Michelle Yeoh, and one of her movies was a big influence on Kill Bill. So why wasn't she in the two-part action epic starring Uma Thurman? In a new interview with Town & Country Magazine, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star shared a very frank reason.
Top Gun: Maverick Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Attributes Practical Jet Fighter Footage to Film's Success
Top Gun: Maverick hit theatres in May and it's finally coming to 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on November 1st. While fans still have to wait a couple of months to own a physical copy of the film, the sequel is still thriving in theatres. In June, the movie passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and it recently became Paramount's biggest movie of all time. The movie continues to climb the box office charts, recently outperforming both The Avengers and Titanic. This week, it managed to top Avengers: Infinity War at the domestic box office. Recently, producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke with Entertainment Weekly about why the movie has been doing so well.
