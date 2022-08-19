Warning: We’re about to spoil Monday’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico. Proceed at your own peril. Heather Hemmens is getting very comfortable in the director’s chair. Monday’s Roswell, New Mexico marked the series’ second episode directed by Hemmens, who has also had plenty to do in front of the camera as Maria DeLuca. “It’s such a blessing to direct on my home court,” Hemmens tells TVLine. “It really is my favorite place to be. It’s so much fun to direct a show that I know thoroughly with actors whom I love to work with and a crew that is just outstanding. Having all...

ROSWELL, NM ・ 33 MINUTES AGO