ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Entertainment
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Roswell's Heather Hemmens on the 'Blessing' of Directing a Romantic Moment Four Seasons in the Making

Warning: We’re about to spoil Monday’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico. Proceed at your own peril. Heather Hemmens is getting very comfortable in the director’s chair. Monday’s Roswell, New Mexico marked the series’ second episode directed by Hemmens, who has also had plenty to do in front of the camera as Maria DeLuca. “It’s such a blessing to direct on my home court,” Hemmens tells TVLine. “It really is my favorite place to be. It’s so much fun to direct a show that I know thoroughly with actors whom I love to work with and a crew that is just outstanding. Having all...
ROSWELL, NM
Deadline

‘Planet Of The Apes’: Owen Teague To Star In New Film Installment For 20th Century

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century’s next series of Planet of the Apes films looks to have found a new lead for future installments as sources tell Deadline that Owen Teague has been tapped to play the lead primate in the newest film in the iconic franchise. Wes Ball is taking over directing duties for the property, which hopes to start production before year’s end. Not much is known about this latest installment as Ball and studio execs have kept plot details under lock and key. That said, the property has been a high priority for the studio going back to when Disney acquired 20th Century and...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy