Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
John Wayne Couldn’t Stand His ‘Violent’ Costar in ‘True Grit’
John Wayne was a towering figure in the world of film. Not just in terms of his stature as a film legend, but also physically. At 6’3″ he held an imposing figure. Few people would be foolish enough to cross him. The Duke once famously described how his own toughness helped change the traditional film hero.
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
Roswell's Heather Hemmens on the 'Blessing' of Directing a Romantic Moment Four Seasons in the Making
Warning: We’re about to spoil Monday’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico. Proceed at your own peril. Heather Hemmens is getting very comfortable in the director’s chair. Monday’s Roswell, New Mexico marked the series’ second episode directed by Hemmens, who has also had plenty to do in front of the camera as Maria DeLuca. “It’s such a blessing to direct on my home court,” Hemmens tells TVLine. “It really is my favorite place to be. It’s so much fun to direct a show that I know thoroughly with actors whom I love to work with and a crew that is just outstanding. Having all...
‘Planet Of The Apes’: Owen Teague To Star In New Film Installment For 20th Century
EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century’s next series of Planet of the Apes films looks to have found a new lead for future installments as sources tell Deadline that Owen Teague has been tapped to play the lead primate in the newest film in the iconic franchise. Wes Ball is taking over directing duties for the property, which hopes to start production before year’s end. Not much is known about this latest installment as Ball and studio execs have kept plot details under lock and key. That said, the property has been a high priority for the studio going back to when Disney acquired 20th Century and...
Comments / 0