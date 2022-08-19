Read full article on original website
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again
The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Marin Software MRIN shares increased by 44.0% to $2.52 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.2 million shares, which is 2638.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
Natural Gas Dominates CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, With Investors Looking At These Energy Plays
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Why Is This Analyst Optimist Over Absolute Software, Paycor, Zuora Results This Week?
Needham analyst Scott Berg acknowledged that June-quarter earnings would conclude this week while July-quarter earnings fire up with five companies reporting, namely, Absolute Software Corp ABST, Paycor HCM, Inc PYCR, Salesforce, Inc CRM, Workday, Inc WDAY, and Zuora, Inc ZUO. He saw that 2QF22 earnings had a robust positive bend...
Cryptocurrency Flow Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Flow's FLOW/USD price has fallen 3.95% to $2.08. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 24.0% loss, moving from $2.75 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Flow over the past...
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
How Is The Market Feeling About Blink Charging?
Blink Charging's (NASDAQ:BLNK) short percent of float has fallen 15.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.70 million shares sold short, which is 27.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 10.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Here's Why Oshkosh Price Target Raised At KeyBanc
KeyBanc analyst Ken Newman raised the price target for Oshkosh Corp. OSK to $110 (an upside of 33.3%) from $105 while maintaining the Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst states that following an eventful 2Q22 earnings season, they are reiterating a bullish view for Equipment Rental and Construction Machinery coverage.
A Look At Occidental Petroleum After Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Ups Interest In Stock
Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY opened lower on Monday after a big bullish day on Friday saw the stock rally almost 10% off Thursday’s closing price. Occidental Petroleum surged on Friday after news dropped that Berkshire Hathaway, Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO and billionaire investor Warren Buffett won approval to take up to a 50% stake in the oil giant. Prior to the approval, Berkshire reported holding a 19.4% stake in Occidental.
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About VF
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on VF VFC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Dlocal Shares Slide After Q2 Results, Registered ~72% Revenue Growth
Dlocal Ltd DLO reported second-quarter revenue growth of 71.6% year-over-year to $101.2 million, beating the consensus of $98.53 million. Total Payment Volume reached $2.4 billion in Q2, an increase of 67% Y/Y. The net revenue retention rate reached 157% for Q2. Revenue from New Merchants was $8.7 million. EPS was...
Comcast Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Comcast CMCSA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Palantir Technologies
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Wag Group PET shares moved upwards by 25.2% to $6.5 during Monday's regular session. Wag Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1369.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $246.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Why CrowdStrike, Zscaler And Okta Shares Are Rising After Hours
Shares of several cybersecurity companies are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares jumped on the company's better-than-expected financial results. Palo Alto also issued strong guidance and announced a three-for-one stock split. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD, Zscaler Inc ZS and Okta Inc OKTA are...
