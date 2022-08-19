ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenson County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Summer Family Markets put food on the table for area families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area organizations, community partners and city leaders are committed to keeping food on the table for families in need through Summer Family Markets. These pop-up style pantries prioritize families with children living at home in need to grocery shop for free from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24. Residents can stop by the market at Keye-Mallquist park at 1702 11th Street in Rockford. Simply stay in your car and line up to receive a free, pre-packaged box of food.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Construction stalls, prices rise on Rockford’s new public library

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Construction on Rockford’s new public library slows as several factors, like inflation and supply chain issues, throw a wrench into the plans. Since the project began in October of 2021, costs have slowly started to rise. Supply chain issues also mean the expected due date of summer 2023, has now been pushed back to winter 2023.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Clean up begins at Rockford church after devastating fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks after a fire at the oldest catholic church in Rockford, many are hard at work salvaging what’s left inside the building. A fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. August 8 on the roof of St. James Catholic Church on N. 2nd Street. Masses restarted August 14, taking place in the Beauvais Center for the time being.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stephenson County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Stephenson County, IL
Government
WIFR

Rockford food pantry offers free breakfast to kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As kids start a new school year, Rock River Valley Pantry wants to make sure they get off on the right foot. Every kid needs access to breakfast - fuel to power through their school day - and this month, the pantry is hosting a cereal drive to help kids in need stock up on staples.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Winnebago County Fair beats the rain for final day

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The last day of the 101st Winnebago County Fair was a refreshing change from earlier this weekend for fair goers and fair organizers alike. The weather challenges from Friday and Saturday are now a thing of the past. After a couple years of struggling through the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Gas prices in Rockford see 9-cent decrease

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford have seen a 9-cent decrease, as the city is recording a $4.02 per gallon average over the last week. The average cost of gas for the state of Illinois now sits at $4.25 per gallon, according to AAA. Diesel prices dropped 8-cents...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omnicare
WGN News

Police: Driver dead after car crosses center line in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A person died after a car crossed the center line Monday morning in Kane County. At around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Keslinger Road west of Thryselius Drive, in unincorporated Blackberry Township, on the report of a crash with injuries. Following an initial investigation, police believe a tan […]
Q985

If You See One Of These Bugs In Rockford–Kill It Immediately

This may be the first time that I've ever written the words "kill it immediately" for publication (that you know of). However, this is also the first time that I've seen bug experts (or, entomologists, to be precise) also saying "kill it immediately," so there's that. The bug that will...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
WIFR

Adoption fees waived for ‘Clear the Shelter’ event at WCAS

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve been thinking about adopting a rescue pet, here’s your sign. The Winnebago County Animal Shelter is hosting it’s annual Clear the Shelters event from 11 to 4 p.m. Friday, August 26 and 11 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at their main shelter located at 4517 N. Main St. in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Loves Park woman recovers after having a seizure behind the wheel

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - 24-year-old Lindsay Lagerman works several jobs and was heading to another interview when she suffered a seizure, crashing and totaling her jeep. Her accident is one of eight this year in Loves Park, all caused by a medical emergency. “I don’t remember the actual day...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man’s body found in Belvidere storage unit

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a body was found Tuesday in a storage unit in Belvidere. Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies say they came across a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking area of a storage business in the 6800 block of Belford Industrial Park around 2:40 a.m. When police investigated, they said inside the unit […]
BELVIDERE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy