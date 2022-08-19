Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
Summer Family Markets put food on the table for area families
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area organizations, community partners and city leaders are committed to keeping food on the table for families in need through Summer Family Markets. These pop-up style pantries prioritize families with children living at home in need to grocery shop for free from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24. Residents can stop by the market at Keye-Mallquist park at 1702 11th Street in Rockford. Simply stay in your car and line up to receive a free, pre-packaged box of food.
WIFR
Construction stalls, prices rise on Rockford’s new public library
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Construction on Rockford’s new public library slows as several factors, like inflation and supply chain issues, throw a wrench into the plans. Since the project began in October of 2021, costs have slowly started to rise. Supply chain issues also mean the expected due date of summer 2023, has now been pushed back to winter 2023.
WIFR
Clean up begins at Rockford church after devastating fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks after a fire at the oldest catholic church in Rockford, many are hard at work salvaging what’s left inside the building. A fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. August 8 on the roof of St. James Catholic Church on N. 2nd Street. Masses restarted August 14, taking place in the Beauvais Center for the time being.
Rockford families can get free groceries, but there is a catch
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some families are eligible for free groceries. Another “Summer Family Market” will take place at Keye Mallquist Park, 1702 11th St. Families with children under 18 living in their home can receive a pre-packaged box of food without even having to get out of their cars. No registration is necessary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIFR
Rockford food pantry offers free breakfast to kids
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As kids start a new school year, Rock River Valley Pantry wants to make sure they get off on the right foot. Every kid needs access to breakfast - fuel to power through their school day - and this month, the pantry is hosting a cereal drive to help kids in need stock up on staples.
WIFR
Winnebago County Fair beats the rain for final day
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The last day of the 101st Winnebago County Fair was a refreshing change from earlier this weekend for fair goers and fair organizers alike. The weather challenges from Friday and Saturday are now a thing of the past. After a couple years of struggling through the...
WIFR
Gas prices in Rockford see 9-cent decrease
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford have seen a 9-cent decrease, as the city is recording a $4.02 per gallon average over the last week. The average cost of gas for the state of Illinois now sits at $4.25 per gallon, according to AAA. Diesel prices dropped 8-cents...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Beginning Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Bridge Preservation 2022 will begin
Rockford, IL- Beginning Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Bridge Preservation 2022 will begin. This project consists of washing and sealing of nine (9) bridge structures. This includes. bridge washing and applying concrete sealer to the entire top surface of the bridge. deck. On Tuesday August 23, 2022 – Auburn St. over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Driver dead after car crosses center line in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A person died after a car crossed the center line Monday morning in Kane County. At around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Keslinger Road west of Thryselius Drive, in unincorporated Blackberry Township, on the report of a crash with injuries. Following an initial investigation, police believe a tan […]
WIFR
Poplar Grove organization steps in to fix a backyard sinkhole
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - A sinkhole sits in the backyard of a woman’s home where it almost took the life of her dog, and now a year later a non-profit is stepping in to make sure no one else gets hurt. Kelli Cipolla discovered a ten foot deep...
Make Some Extra Cash Picking Pumpkins at One Illinois Farm Next Month
I may be a bit premature on this, but yesterday I took down all the 'Hello Summer' type decor in my home. Yes, I realize it is technically still summer until September 22, but my kids' first day of school was yesterday and it feels like still having summer signs up in our home is just mocking them.
If You See One Of These Bugs In Rockford–Kill It Immediately
This may be the first time that I've ever written the words "kill it immediately" for publication (that you know of). However, this is also the first time that I've seen bug experts (or, entomologists, to be precise) also saying "kill it immediately," so there's that. The bug that will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIFR
Adoption fees waived for ‘Clear the Shelter’ event at WCAS
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve been thinking about adopting a rescue pet, here’s your sign. The Winnebago County Animal Shelter is hosting it’s annual Clear the Shelters event from 11 to 4 p.m. Friday, August 26 and 11 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at their main shelter located at 4517 N. Main St. in Rockford.
WIFR
Federal grants allocated to support mental health programs in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tim Nabors has been a member of the Winnebago County Mental Health Board since its inception in 2020. Nabors believes the first step towards addressing mental health issues, is opening up the conversation. “Between social media and COVID, it really sparked a conversation about mental health,”...
WIFR
Farmers prepare for apple picking season (and apple cider donut eating season)
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As children go back to the classrooms, and high school football kicks off, you know fall is close by, and nothing screams fall like Apple Cider Donuts. Orchard owner Pat Curran says this is his favorite time of the year. “You work this whole business, all...
Mom shares video of last time her Belvidere sons, fiancé were seen alive
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Maddie Way, fiancée of Andrew Hintt and mother of their boys, Benjamin and Sebastian, has taken to TikTok to share her feelings after the three were murdered in Belvidere in December 2020. Way shared video from their home’s Ring doorbell camera late last week, showing Hintt and the boys returning for the […]
spectrumnews1.com
Historic Woodman’s store sign unveiled amid a Janesville renovation project
JANESVILLE, Wis. — What seemed to be another normal renovation project in Janesville, Wisconsin, turned out to be a journey back through time as a historic Woodman’s Food Market sign was unveiled during a renovation project. “There was an awning, a big green and white awning, similar to...
WIFR
Loves Park woman recovers after having a seizure behind the wheel
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - 24-year-old Lindsay Lagerman works several jobs and was heading to another interview when she suffered a seizure, crashing and totaling her jeep. Her accident is one of eight this year in Loves Park, all caused by a medical emergency. “I don’t remember the actual day...
Veterans, first responders spend the day on Rockford lake
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Veterans and first responders got to enjoy a day out on the lake Sunday. It took place at Pierce Lake in Rockford’s Rock Cut State Park. Veterans, first responders and their families got to kayak and paddleboard on the lake to decompress and exercise. The event, which was put on by […]
Man’s body found in Belvidere storage unit
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a body was found Tuesday in a storage unit in Belvidere. Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies say they came across a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking area of a storage business in the 6800 block of Belford Industrial Park around 2:40 a.m. When police investigated, they said inside the unit […]
Comments / 0