Read full article on original website
Related
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
Looking Into C3.ai's Recent Short Interest
C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) short percent of float has fallen 3.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.72 million shares sold short, which is 15.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Is This Analyst Optimist Over Absolute Software, Paycor, Zuora Results This Week?
Needham analyst Scott Berg acknowledged that June-quarter earnings would conclude this week while July-quarter earnings fire up with five companies reporting, namely, Absolute Software Corp ABST, Paycor HCM, Inc PYCR, Salesforce, Inc CRM, Workday, Inc WDAY, and Zuora, Inc ZUO. He saw that 2QF22 earnings had a robust positive bend...
IN THIS ARTICLE
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock increased by 6.8% to $0.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million. Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares increased by 4.9% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. Terran Orbital LLAP stock increased by 4.88%...
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About VF
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on VF VFC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 19, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.27% at $0.06. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.14% at $0.92. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 18.65% at $0.55. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 7.27% at $1.53. Tilray TLRY shares closed down 7.20% at $3.74. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF...
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again
The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Zoom Video Investors Pull Back On Q2 Earnings: EPS Beat, Revenue Miss, Guidance Update And More
Communications company Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM reported second-quarter financial results after market close Monday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Zoom reported second-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $1.12 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
How Is The Market Feeling About Blink Charging?
Blink Charging's (NASDAQ:BLNK) short percent of float has fallen 15.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.70 million shares sold short, which is 27.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 10.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
After-Hours Alert: Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Surging
Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported strong financial results, issued guidance and announced a three-for-one stock split. Palo Alto said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $1.55 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.54 billion, according to...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Wag Group PET shares moved upwards by 25.2% to $6.5 during Monday's regular session. Wag Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1369.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $246.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Marin Software Stock Soars After Hours On Snapchat Update: What's Driving The Action?
Marin Software Inc MRIN shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced the ability to optimize Snap Inc's SNAP Snapchat ad campaigns through its MarinOne platform. Marin Software said the integration with Snapchat's marketing API gives advertisers better insights and helps them improve the performance of...
Estee Lauder Viewed As 'Glass Half Full,' By This Analyst
Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian reiterated an Overweight rating on Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL with a price target of $320.00. The company's Q4 earnings came in above street expectations. Estee's guidance for Q1 FY23, Mohsenian thinks, is highly beatable and believes the market will look ahead to rebounding trends...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Palantir Technologies
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVAX
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Novavax. Looking at options history for Novavax NVAX we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.
PETS・
Cryptocurrency Flow Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Flow's FLOW/USD price has fallen 3.95% to $2.08. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 24.0% loss, moving from $2.75 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Flow over the past...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0