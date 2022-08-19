Read full article on original website
Related
Cheyenne Police Gearing Up For Start Of School Year On Aug. 24
With the school year starting in Laramie County School District#1 on Wednesday, Aug. 24, Cheyenne Police are issuing some safety reminders for the upcoming school year. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The post reminds people to drive safely and follow the traffic rules in school zones.
Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
Laramie County Resident Listed On DCI Missing Persons Website
An 18-year-old Laramie County resident is listed as missing on a Division of Criminal Investigation website. The "Wyoming Missing Persons" website includes the following entry for Alan Balderas:. Missing Person, August 4 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Alan Balderas, age 18, was last seen in Laramie County, Wyoming on August 4,...
Pokes Practice Report: Message received loud and clear
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl was less than thrilled after Wednesday's lackluster practice inside War Memorial Stadium. He didn't love the pace of play. He questioned his team's maturity. Most importantly, Wyoming's ninth-year head coach was thankful the season opener at Illinois was still more than a week away. That all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne Little Theatre To Perform An Absolute Classic In September
When Cheyenne Little Theatre released their schedule for the upcoming season, I was really excited. It's a really solid lineup and the first show that I saw that made my eyes light up is the show that is going to hit Atlas Theater next month. It's a perfect classic and I'm sure, we've all sung songs randomly or quoted the film adaptation of this classic.
Wyatt Wieland’s confidence growing with each grab
LARAMIE -- Wyatt Wieland is a polite, straight-forward guy. Nearly every answer features the word "sir" and he's quick to dish credit to his teammates and coaches. He looks you in the eye. Don't mistake that gentlemanly demeanor for a meek football player, though. The junior receiver, believe it or...
Retired Wyoming Highway Patrol Narcotics Detection K-9 Passes Away
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is saddened to report the passing of retired narcotics detection K-9, Hunter, this past Thursday, August 11, 2022. "K-9 Hunter spent his remaining days with the Neilson family and spent his last week running around chasing his ball and swimming while the family was enjoying the lake. He passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to the wood-burning stove."
Laramie’s Fave Wing Spot to Compete in National Buffalo Wing Fest
We sure are spoiled with delicious wings here in Laramie. Double Dub's, a.k.a. Wetzel's Wings, has been wowing the Gem City's tastebuds for years. They're kind of famous - I mean, Josh Allen himself is known to adore their #17 Spicy Bleu, which was named for the Bills' Quarterback. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheyenne Man Reunited With Missing, Blind Cat Thanks to Microchip
A blind cat named Dizzy who went missing last week is back with her owner thanks to a microchip. Cheyenne Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner says officers were called to a report of an injured cat around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. "The reporting party said they found a...
Whoa! Country Singer That Has Written A Ton Of Hits Is Coming To Cheyenne
The Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne has been on a roll as of late with some great artists coming through their doors. Cheyenne Frontier Days was a great time to make your way to the Outlaw Saloon after a long day of rodeo with some awesome live music each night. Last Friday, the Outlaw had social media sensation and country singer, Cooper Alan performing(if you missed the show, he came on stage like he was shot out of a cannon). Friday night, rockers Buckcherry will perform and they aren't done with that. Country hitmaker and songwriter Colt Ford is the next to hit the stage at the Outlaw Saloon.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0