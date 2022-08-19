Read full article on original website
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
financemagnates.com
Crypto.com Cuts Trading Fees and Lowers CRO Staking Rewards
The Crypto.com platform is one of the core gateways for newcomers entering the cryptocurrency space. Following a recent blog post, the company will slash trading fees by as much as 80%. Additionally, there are some changes involving the CRO token. Drastic Crypto.Com Fees Cut. Like trading other financial assets, converting...
financemagnates.com
FTX’s 2021 Revenue Jumped 1,000% to $1 Billion
The revenue of the popular global cryptocurrency exchange , FTX jumped by more than 1,000 percent to $1.02 billion in 2021 from $89 million in the previous year. According to CNBC, which revealed the figures, the growth was driven by the exchange’s global trading business. Further, the crypto exchange...
financemagnates.com
Crypto Liquidations Surge, Ethereum Loses $1,550 Price Level
After a strong recovery during the first half of August, crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum witnessed a substantial price correction during the last week. Bitcoin lost more than 12% of its value and dipped below $21,000 on Monday. Ethereum, on the other hand, saw a correction of nearly 18%...
financemagnates.com
Crypto CFDs during Long Crypto Winter: Did Retail Brokers Suffer?
Bitcoin has lost more than half of its value since the beginning of 2022, and on-chain indicators show that only the most hardcore HODLers have remained in the cryptocurrency market. The prolonged crypto winter is causing fewer transactions and decreasing the average trading volumes. This affects negatively not only the...
financemagnates.com
Top Talent from Traditional Finance Is Shifting to Crypto
Despite the BTC sell-off and a significant drop in total value locked (TVL), talent is migrating from traditional finance to the crypto space. Among the most notable names that are Katia Babbar and William McGhee. Babbar is the former Managing Director as well as Head of Electronic FX trading at...
