thebrag.com

Margaret Urlich dies at age 57

Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
THEATER & DANCE
Entertainment
Variety

Jerry Allison, Buddy Holly’s Drummer and Co-Writer of ‘Peggy Sue’ and ‘That’ll Be the Day,’ Dies at 82

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jerry Allison, who played to screaming crowds as a teenager as a member of the seminal 1950s rock band Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-wrote some of their biggest hits, died Monday at age 82. Allison’s writing contributions included co-penning “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue.” Allison’s death was announced on the official Buddy Holly Facebook page. “Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Jerry ‘JI’ Allison, drummer in the Crickets, one of Buddy’s very closest friends, and the inspiration to drummers for decades since, who passed away today at...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Sends [SPOILER] Home Before Meeting His Family

Rachel Recchia sent Tyler Norris home during his hometown date on the Aug. 22 episode of The Bachelorette. Rachel went on the daytime portion of her date with Tyler, but decided to eliminate him before meeting his family. Going into the date, Rachel was admittedly further behind with Tyler than her other three men — Aven Jones, Zach Shallcross and Tino Franco. Of the four men, Tyler was the only one Rachel hadn’t gone on a one-on-one with.
TV & VIDEOS

