Rachel Recchia sent Tyler Norris home during his hometown date on the Aug. 22 episode of The Bachelorette. Rachel went on the daytime portion of her date with Tyler, but decided to eliminate him before meeting his family. Going into the date, Rachel was admittedly further behind with Tyler than her other three men — Aven Jones, Zach Shallcross and Tino Franco. Of the four men, Tyler was the only one Rachel hadn’t gone on a one-on-one with.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO