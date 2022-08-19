ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking Into C3.ai's Recent Short Interest

C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) short percent of float has fallen 3.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.72 million shares sold short, which is 15.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again

The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Cryptocurrency Flow Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Flow's FLOW/USD price has fallen 3.95% to $2.08. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 24.0% loss, moving from $2.75 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Flow over the past...
How Is The Market Feeling About Blink Charging?

Blink Charging's (NASDAQ:BLNK) short percent of float has fallen 15.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.70 million shares sold short, which is 27.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 10.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
A Look At Occidental Petroleum After Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Ups Interest In Stock

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY opened lower on Monday after a big bullish day on Friday saw the stock rally almost 10% off Thursday’s closing price. Occidental Petroleum surged on Friday after news dropped that Berkshire Hathaway, Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO and billionaire investor Warren Buffett won approval to take up to a 50% stake in the oil giant. Prior to the approval, Berkshire reported holding a 19.4% stake in Occidental.
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About VF

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on VF VFC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Comcast Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Comcast CMCSA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Palantir Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Wag Group PET shares moved upwards by 25.2% to $6.5 during Monday's regular session. Wag Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1369.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $246.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Zoom Video Investors Pull Back On Q2 Earnings: EPS Beat, Revenue Miss, Guidance Update And More

Communications company Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM reported second-quarter financial results after market close Monday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Zoom reported second-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $1.12 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
