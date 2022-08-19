Be a Tourist: Events around town Aug. 19-21

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Erie Playhouse Presents “Kinky Boots”

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots will take the stage on July 29. Inspired by true events, this smash-hit musical tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family’s struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair. You can catch this show at the Erie Playhouse on August 19, 20 & 21 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets or to learn more about this show check out their website or call 814-454-2852.

Port Farms Flower Festival

Immerse yourself in five acres of vibrant sunflowers and zinnias and the sweet smells of summer every August at Port Farms. This event is the perfect opportunity to add some color to your Instagram posts! If you’re looking to take a little bit of the magic home with you, you can pick Sunflowers, Cosmos, and Zinnias by the bloom or bucket! The Flower Festival is family and dog-friendly. This also makes a great date or an outing for all of your friends! As an added bonus, most of your favorite Port Farms activities and our Beer Garden will be open. This festival will take place starting on Aug. 6 and ending on Sept. 11. For more information or to purchase tickets head to their website or call 814-796-4500.

CelebrateErie 2022

CelebrateErie is a three-day festival designed to bring us together for a regional showcase of our local art, food, culture, music and most importantly, the people that make Erie worth celebrating. This weekend-long celebration includes music, art, culture, food, local businesses and more. You can find more details on this celebration including the music line up on their website.

All An Act Presents: Agatha Christie’s The Rule of Three

Three stories of intrigue from the mistress of suspense. A lighthearted comedy in which a detective attempts to find a priceless emerald. A chilling tale in which a pair of lovers find themselves lured to a flat and framed for murder. This show takes place at All An Act Theater from Aug. 19 to Sept. 4. Show times will be on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. To purchase tickets or learn more about this show head to their website or call 814-450-8553.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

The Erie SeaWolves are back home this weekend as they take on the Akron Rubber Ducks. The game on Friday begins at 6:05 p.m. and includes fireworks after the game. The game on Saturday begins at 6:05 p.m. and includes a Riley Greene bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by Detriotcitysports.com. Saturday is also Wine & Spirit Tasting Night in the Celebration Cove. The game on Sunday begins at 1:35 p.m. and includes a kids Bluetooth earbud giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 12 and under presented by Erie Catholic School System. Sunday is also Family Fun Day. To learn more about these games or to purchase tickets, please call 814-456-1300 or visit their website.

Happy Hour Hike at Asbury Woods

Enjoy a beautiful guided hike through the forest, meadows, and wetlands of Asbury Woods. Feel free to work up a thirst because a refreshing beer or seltzer awaits you after the hike! Please have footwear appropriate for an up to two mile hike. This event will take place on Aug. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website or call 814-835-5356.

Erie Philharmonic In Your Hometown Summer Concert

From Corry to North East and everywhere in between, the Philharmonic is bringing the music to your hometown this summer. This is our thank you for your continued heroic generosity and dedication to Erie’s orchestra. In the instance of rain, some performances will have a designated rain location while other concerts will need to be canceled. The concert on Aug. 19 will take place at Goodell Gardens in Edinboro at 221 Waterford Street. Check out their website for more information.

Penn Shore Vineyard Pop Up Concert

Penn Shore will be hosting a pop up event on the third Saturday of each month. This event will feature a different food vendor, each pop up is from noon to 5 p.m. Live music will also take place at this event from 2 to 5 p.m. the Atacolypse Food Truck will also be serving food during this event. To learn more about this event please visit their website.

Erie Station Dinner Theatre presents “Watchin Waldo”

After 25 years of wedded “bliss,” Mr. Brendlmeyer has decided to take his wife on a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate their anniversary. John, an eager-to-please employee who has recently been promoted to vice president, suddenly finds himself in charge of Mr. Brendlmeyer’s company, his apartment, and his “dog,” Waldo. For details, and performance schedule, and menu, click here. This show will take place on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For more information check out their website.

Corgi Fest

Corgi Fest returns to Frontier Park this Saturday, Aug. 20 from noon until 4 p.m. Bring your four legged furry friend to socialize in the park while enjoying activities such as a basket raffle. Make sure to check out their Facebook page for more information including rules and guidelines.

80’s Glow Party at the Peek Pool

Let it GLOW! Join us on Aug. 20th at Peek’n Peak’s Outdoor Pool Complex for an 80s Themed Pool Party from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Enjoy our guest DJ, snacks from the Cabana Bar, and test your luck in the Beer Pong Tournament ($10 Entrance Fee)! Call NOW to sign up: (716) 355-4141 ext. 7316 OR sign up the day of. For more information check out their website.

GEAE Afternoon For Equality

Join us for an afternoon of equality. In times like these it’s important we stand up for LGBTQ rights and dignity. There will be friends, speakers, scholarship awards, updates on GEAE’s work, and news on upcoming events. Enjoy food, wine, beer, and cool jazz by the Stephen Trohoske Trio. Tickets are only $60 or check out their website for sponsorship levels.

Dog Days of Summer at Port Farms

Bring your pup and help us raise money for local animal Shelter, Because You Care, Inc. : The shelter will be on site with dogs who are available to meet for adoption: 12 – 3 p.m. Get a pet portrait from a local photographer (free with admission): 11:30 – 2:30 p.m. Enter your pup in our first ever Doggie Costume Contest (sponsored by Animal Hospital of Waterford ) – $100 1st place prize, and 2 Port Farms admission tickets for second place. Registration begins at 2PM, show begins at 3 p.m. Learn more about this event by visiting their Facebook page.

