ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Be a Tourist: Events around town Aug. 19-21

YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4Clr_0hNVQRXT00

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Erie Playhouse Presents “Kinky Boots”

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots will take the stage on July 29. Inspired by true events, this smash-hit musical tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family’s struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair. You can catch this show at the Erie Playhouse on August 19, 20 & 21 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets or to learn more about this show check out their website or call 814-454-2852.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8bv2_0hNVQRXT00

Port Farms Flower Festival

Immerse yourself in five acres of vibrant sunflowers and zinnias and the sweet smells of summer every August at Port Farms. This event is the perfect opportunity to add some color to your Instagram posts! If you’re looking to take a little bit of the magic home with you, you can pick Sunflowers, Cosmos, and Zinnias by the bloom or bucket! The Flower Festival is family and dog-friendly. This also makes a great date or an outing for all of your friends! As an added bonus, most of your favorite Port Farms activities and our Beer Garden will be open. This festival will take place starting on Aug. 6 and ending on Sept. 11. For more information or to purchase tickets head to their website or call 814-796-4500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3setQ2_0hNVQRXT00

CelebrateErie 2022

CelebrateErie is a three-day festival designed to bring us together for a regional showcase of our local art, food, culture, music and most importantly, the people that make Erie worth celebrating. This weekend-long celebration includes music, art, culture, food, local businesses and more. You can find more details on this celebration including the music line up on their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLssO_0hNVQRXT00

All An Act Presents: Agatha Christie’s The Rule of Three

Three stories of intrigue from the mistress of suspense. A lighthearted comedy in which a detective attempts to find a priceless emerald. A chilling tale in which a pair of lovers find themselves lured to a flat and framed for murder. This show takes place at All An Act Theater from Aug. 19 to Sept. 4. Show times will be on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. To purchase tickets or learn more about this show head to their website or call 814-450-8553.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

The Erie SeaWolves are back home this weekend as they take on the Akron Rubber Ducks. The game on Friday begins at 6:05 p.m. and includes fireworks after the game. The game on Saturday begins at 6:05 p.m. and includes a Riley Greene bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by Detriotcitysports.com. Saturday is also Wine & Spirit Tasting Night in the Celebration Cove. The game on Sunday begins at 1:35 p.m. and includes a kids Bluetooth earbud giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 12 and under presented by Erie Catholic School System. Sunday is also Family Fun Day. To learn more about these games or to purchase tickets, please call 814-456-1300 or visit their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnTlt_0hNVQRXT00

Happy Hour Hike at Asbury Woods

Enjoy a beautiful guided hike through the forest, meadows, and wetlands of Asbury Woods. Feel free to work up a thirst because a refreshing beer or seltzer awaits you after the hike! Please have footwear appropriate for an up to two mile hike. This event will take place on Aug. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website or call 814-835-5356.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqtST_0hNVQRXT00

Erie Philharmonic In Your Hometown Summer Concert

From Corry to North East and everywhere in between, the Philharmonic is bringing the music to your hometown this summer. This is our thank you for your continued heroic generosity and dedication to Erie’s orchestra. In the instance of rain, some performances will have a designated rain location while other concerts will need to be canceled. The concert on Aug. 19 will take place at Goodell Gardens in Edinboro at 221 Waterford Street. Check out their website for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2piJQC_0hNVQRXT00

Penn Shore Vineyard Pop Up Concert

Penn Shore will be hosting a pop up event on the third Saturday of each month. This event will feature a different food vendor, each pop up is from noon to 5 p.m. Live music will also take place at this event from 2 to 5 p.m. the Atacolypse Food Truck will also be serving food during this event. To learn more about this event please visit their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igT9N_0hNVQRXT00

Erie Station Dinner Theatre presents “Watchin Waldo”

After 25 years of wedded “bliss,” Mr. Brendlmeyer has decided to take his wife on a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate their anniversary. John, an eager-to-please employee who has recently been promoted to vice president, suddenly finds himself in charge of Mr. Brendlmeyer’s company, his apartment, and his “dog,” Waldo. For details, and performance schedule, and menu, click here. This show will take place on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For more information check out their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqDri_0hNVQRXT00

Corgi Fest

Corgi Fest returns to Frontier Park this Saturday, Aug. 20 from noon until 4 p.m. Bring your four legged furry friend to socialize in the park while enjoying activities such as a basket raffle. Make sure to check out their Facebook page for more information including rules and guidelines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=345Mtv_0hNVQRXT00

80’s Glow Party at the Peek Pool

Let it GLOW! Join us on Aug. 20th at Peek’n Peak’s Outdoor Pool Complex for an 80s Themed Pool Party from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Enjoy our guest DJ, snacks from the Cabana Bar, and test your luck in the Beer Pong Tournament ($10 Entrance Fee)! Call NOW to sign up: (716) 355-4141 ext. 7316 OR sign up the day of. For more information check out their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYpfp_0hNVQRXT00

GEAE Afternoon For Equality

Join us for an afternoon of equality. In times like these it’s important we stand up for LGBTQ rights and dignity. There will be friends, speakers, scholarship awards, updates on GEAE’s work, and news on upcoming events. Enjoy food, wine, beer, and cool jazz by the Stephen Trohoske Trio. Tickets are only $60 or check out their website for sponsorship levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjxLz_0hNVQRXT00

Dog Days of Summer at Port Farms

Bring your pup and help us raise money for local animal Shelter, Because You Care, Inc. : The shelter will be on site with dogs who are available to meet for adoption: 12 – 3 p.m. Get a pet portrait from a local photographer (free with admission): 11:30 – 2:30 p.m. Enter your pup in our first ever Doggie Costume Contest (sponsored by Animal Hospital of Waterford ) – $100 1st place prize, and 2 Port Farms admission tickets for second place. Registration begins at 2PM, show begins at 3 p.m. Learn more about this event by visiting their Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiDT3_0hNVQRXT00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Final Celebrate Erie Concert Ends Early Due to Weather

The final concert of Celebrate Erie, which featured country music artist Jimmie Allen, was cut short due to thunderstorms in the area. After lightning struck in the area, the City of Erie ended the concert early, saying that the combination of the on-stage lighting and sound equipment, and the large crowd, could potentially make things hazardous.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Thousands attend CelebrateErie; cleanup underway in downtown Erie

Cleanup is underway following a successful return of CelebrateErie this past weekend. Over the weekend, thousands of people came out to hear live music and enjoy all that downtown has to offer. Now Erie Public Works are cleaning up the area and working to reopen that portion of State Street that has been closed since […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Thousands flock Perry Square for day two of CelebrateErie

One of Erie’s largest downtown festivals continues this weekend. Saturday was day two of CelebrateErie. During the second day of CelebrateErie, a celebration of local musical acts, followed by national headlining acts. Five stages were set up alongside lower State Street. Thousands of people flocked to Perry Square on Saturday to see what local vendors […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local businesses excited for the return of CelebrateErie

After a two-year hiatus, CelebrateErie returns with all the great food, music and family fun activities. No one could be happier to see its return than local business vendors that need the exposure to keep their doors open. Think of the thousands of people that walk by the vendor setups. Each person is a potential […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edinboro, PA
City
Corry, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Lifestyle
City
North East, PA
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

10th annual Senior Living Expo underway at McDowell Intermediate

About a thousand seniors are back in “school” Monday, learning some tips and tricks for staying healthy. It’s the 10th annual Senior Living Expo being held at the McDowell Intermediate High School in Millcreek. It’s a popular event where healthcare companies talk about the latest trends in health care, giving seniors an opportunity to learn […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Erie Otters and Lake Erie Candy Co. launch ‘Little Free Library’

Two local companies are teaming up for one very important cause, that will help young children learn the importance of “hitting the books.” Lake Erie Candy and the Erie Otters launched their “Little Free Library program” over at the Village West Shopping Plaza. The program makes books available to kids, anywhere, anytime. This promotes literacy […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Harvey Fierstein
Person
Agatha Christie
YourErie

Adult Victory Ride returns for Erie Homes for Children and Adults

Children and adults with disabilities got the chance to join bikers in the annual fundraiser known as “The Victory Ride.” The Erie Homes for Children and Adults Victory Ride event returned. Hundreds of community members gathered at Perry Highway Hose Company on Saturday morning. Community members are giving those with special needs a victory ride. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Jimmie Allen to wrap up CelebrateErie

It’s the final day of CelebrateErie and the music is still hopping despite the recent weather. Below are a list of musical acts and where to find them during the final day of the weekend celebration: Main Stage: 5:30 PM Refuge 6:30 PM Brenna Bone 8:00 PM Jimmie Allen Perry Square Stage: 3:30 PM Mambo […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tall Ships Erie to set sail next week

The great celebration of our rich maritime history is set to sail next week. This event is expected to bring in a treasure chest full of money to the area. Tall Ships Festival starts here in Erie this upcoming week. Organizers are excited to welcome visitors into the city. Tall Ships is held once every […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Celebrate Erie Makes a Big Return After 2 Year Pause for Pandemic

After a two year pandemic pause, Celebrate Erie came back in a big way, with artists Mýa and Ja Rule headlining the festival's concert. But people were excited for more than just the music acts, they were also glad to be back at Erie's annual celebration. "Just the fact...
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Dj#Art#Las Vegas#Beer Garden#Cove#Linus Travel#Erie Playhouse Presents
erienewsnow.com

Erie Isn't Only Place in Northwest Pa. to Find a Lighthouse

It's no secret that three lighthouses are located along Lake Erie in Erie County. But did you know that Northwestern Pennsylvania has yet another impressive lighthouse? It’s located in a county best known for its forests. This lighthouse is located in Forest County, on an island in the middle...
TIONESTA, PA
YourErie

Watch: CelebrateErie 2022 kicks off

For the first time since 2019, day one of CelebrateErie is finally underway. Briaunna Malone was live from Perry Square to tell us what people can expect if they are attending and how to plan ahead this weekend. CelebrateErie has begun with live music and local food trucks for the community to enjoy and support. […]
YourErie

Rep. Mike Kelly visits blood bank in hopes of helping with shortage

Blood banks across the U.S. are in crisis mode. To help address the issue, Representative Mike Kelly made a visit to a blood drive on Peach Street Monday afternoon. Donations have dropped dramatically during the pandemic and numbers have failed to bounce back since. Twenty percent of donations to the Community Blood Bank tend to […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Champions Crowned, Fun Had at Industrial Softball Tournament

WARREN, Pa. – Another successful Terry F. Ristau Industrial Memorial Softball Tournament is in the books. The tournament, which began on Friday and concluded on Sunday, featured plenty of exciting action, all for a great cause. All proceeds from the event go to the United Fund of Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wnynewsnow.com

Meet Ben! Our Pet of the Week

JAMESTOWN – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video above or contact the...
captimes.com

Let's Eat: Fried, curd-stuffed Bonnie’s Balls are a cheesy treat

Certain foods and flavors can evoke strong memories of childhood: chocolate chip cookies right out of the oven; hot dogs cooked around a campfire; cotton candy at the county fair. Growing up in Erie, Pennsylvania, Bonnie Raimy had a special nostalgia for warm balls of deep fried pizza dough filled...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mercyhurst students volunteering in Erie community for Day of Service

Mercyhurst University freshman are heading out into the Erie community Monday for the annual Day of Service event. About 600 students loaded school busses this morning to volunteer at 23 local organizations. Some of the students are downtown to help clean up following CelebrateErie, others went to pick up trash at Presque Isle and pull […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy