Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Here's Why Oshkosh Price Target Raised At KeyBanc
KeyBanc analyst Ken Newman raised the price target for Oshkosh Corp. OSK to $110 (an upside of 33.3%) from $105 while maintaining the Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst states that following an eventful 2Q22 earnings season, they are reiterating a bullish view for Equipment Rental and Construction Machinery coverage.
Why Is This Analyst Optimist Over Absolute Software, Paycor, Zuora Results This Week?
Needham analyst Scott Berg acknowledged that June-quarter earnings would conclude this week while July-quarter earnings fire up with five companies reporting, namely, Absolute Software Corp ABST, Paycor HCM, Inc PYCR, Salesforce, Inc CRM, Workday, Inc WDAY, and Zuora, Inc ZUO. He saw that 2QF22 earnings had a robust positive bend...
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Lottery.com LTRY shares rose 6.4% to $0.42 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 207.2K shares, which is 19.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million. Foresight Autonomous FRSX...
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again
The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Why CrowdStrike, Zscaler And Okta Shares Are Rising After Hours
Shares of several cybersecurity companies are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares jumped on the company's better-than-expected financial results. Palo Alto also issued strong guidance and announced a three-for-one stock split. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD, Zscaler Inc ZS and Okta Inc OKTA are...
Looking Into C3.ai's Recent Short Interest
C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) short percent of float has fallen 3.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.72 million shares sold short, which is 15.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Bank of America Whale Trades For August 22
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Bank of America BAC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
A Look At Occidental Petroleum After Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Ups Interest In Stock
Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY opened lower on Monday after a big bullish day on Friday saw the stock rally almost 10% off Thursday’s closing price. Occidental Petroleum surged on Friday after news dropped that Berkshire Hathaway, Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO and billionaire investor Warren Buffett won approval to take up to a 50% stake in the oil giant. Prior to the approval, Berkshire reported holding a 19.4% stake in Occidental.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Deutsche Bank
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Deutsche Bank DB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Comcast Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Comcast CMCSA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Palantir Technologies
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
After-Hours Alert: Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Surging
Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported strong financial results, issued guidance and announced a three-for-one stock split. Palo Alto said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $1.55 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.54 billion, according to...
Zoom Video Stock Is Trading Lower: What's Going On?
Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM shares are trading lower Monday ahead of the company's quarterly results, which are due after the close. Zoom Video is set to announce its second-quarter financial results after the bell. The company is expected to report earnings of 93 cents per share on quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Exxon Mobil XOM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
