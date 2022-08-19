Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Babb suffers ‘setback,’ set to miss time with preseason injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio State to continue current safety programs and patrols this fallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Cameron Mitchell calls upcoming German Village Cento restaurant ‘passion project’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell’s new German Village restaurant won’t rival the restaurateur’s upcoming Las Vegas Ocean Prime in size, but it may in personal affinity. The Columbus-based restaurant group has long wanted a site in German Village. With work on Cento at 595 S. 3rd St. underway, the group’s founder shared […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Columbus has spent the last decade cementing itself as a food city. In this city, the only reason you need to give yourself to go out to dinner is that there are so many places worth trying. It would be criminal to stay home when there is delicious food being crafted just for you!
columbusnavigator.com
This Incredible Filipino Restaurant Is Hidden Away In A Strip Mall Near Westerville
One of my favorite things about living in Columbus is that it always continues to surprise me. It sounds hyperbolic but there genuinely is something new to discover every single day and usually, the best gems are hiding in plain sight. As I’m sure you can imagine, we get a...
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus Soulfest celebrates Black culture
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds gathered at Bicentennial Park Saturday to experience the inspiration and energy at Columbus Soulfest. The event was about coming together to celebrate Black culture through music, food, and history. The park was lined with local Black-owned businesses and shops for people to browse and buy while live music played through […]
columbusunderground.com
Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville
As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
Times Gazette
State fair Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female
SS Shadoe 1362 won Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the February 2021 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. Donnie Robertson, Yukon, Okla., evaluated the 40 entries.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Kyle Richards and John Folk
Aug. 21, 2021 | When Kyle Richards moved to Columbus, a friend introduced him to John Folk and it was, according to the couple’s wedding website, “love at first sight, and second and third.” They got engaged during the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon, when John proposed to Kyle in front of their family and friends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
614now.com
Beloved Grandview restaurant announces permanent closure
CLEAVER has closed for good. The popular eatery owned by Tony Tanner, founder and operator of The Butcher & Grocer, made a surprise social media statement announcing its closure yesterday evening. CLEAVER was located at 1099 W. First Ave. in Grandview. It was connected to artisan meat purveyor The Butcher...
WSYX ABC6
Good Day Gardening: Expert advice on replacing the sod in your yard
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — As summer is winding down and fall is around the corner, it is the perfect season to think about your lawn. Now is the time to replant or lay down sod if it isn't as green as you'd like or there are too many weeds.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – 1830s Historical Farm House Opens its Doors for Tours Saturday
PICKAWAY – Mount Oval is a historical farmhouse built in the 1830s by one of the regions more prominent farmers, it has been named a historical site. The Historial original gem of Pickaway County will open its doors to tours on Saturday, August 20th. This historical location will take you back in time to how Pickaway started in its early years. The home-preserved and full of historical artifacts some unique to the location is fully worth the tour.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
Large Scale Development Reportedly Coming To Polaris Parkway
Columbus Business First has reported that NP Limited Partnership, the development team behind Polaris, is planning a $150 million mixed use project east of Top Golf and Ikea. Called the Galaxy at Polaris, it would have two phases. The first phase, on 12 acres, will have eight buildings including a...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Farmers Market: The Place To Be Saturday Morning
Just in case you forgot, the Union County Farmers Market is still in full swing at the Memorial Health Pavilion in Partners Park in Uptown Marysville every Saturday morning from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables (raspberries, melons, asparagus, zucchini, tomatoes, sweet corn, the list goes on...
beckersspine.com
7 CEO moves at orthopedic practices: OrthoVirginia, Orthopedic One & more
Leadership changes are rife among orthopedic practices this year, with seven independent groups announcing new CEOs in the last eight months:. 1. Columbus, Ohio-based Orthopedic One will promote its COO, Mark D'Aloisio, to the role of CEO at the start of 2023. Mr. D'Aloisio will replace Tim Smith when he retires at the end of the year.
WLWT 5
10-week-old puppy found at bottom of trash can in Ohio gets adopted
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 10-week-old puppy who was rescued after being found in the bottom of a trash can has found his forever home. A city of Columbus employee was emptying the trash in a neighborhood park when he heard the puppy's cries for help. He found the...
With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and many people are still wondering when they should or shouldn’t wear a mask. On Friday, the Columbus and Franklin County health departments lifted the indoor mask advisory issued in July now that the number of cases is starting to decline. When it […]
Teachers in Columbus vote to strike after rejecting school board’s offer
COLUMBUS — Sunday night, the Columbus teachers’ union voted to strike after an agreement could not be reached with the Columbus school board. Our news partners at WBNS report Columbus teachers are set to begin picketing today at 7:00 a.m. Over 94% of Columbus Education Association members voted...
Counties with the most super commuters in Ohio
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. […]
Comments / 0