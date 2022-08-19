ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Columbus has spent the last decade cementing itself as a food city. In this city, the only reason you need to give yourself to go out to dinner is that there are so many places worth trying. It would be criminal to stay home when there is delicious food being crafted just for you!
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Soulfest celebrates Black culture

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds gathered at Bicentennial Park Saturday to experience the inspiration and energy at Columbus Soulfest. The event was about coming together to celebrate Black culture through music, food, and history. The park was lined with local Black-owned businesses and shops for people to browse and buy while live music played through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville

As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
DUBLIN, OH
Times Gazette

State fair Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female

SS Shadoe 1362 won Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the February 2021 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. Donnie Robertson, Yukon, Okla., evaluated the 40 entries.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Kyle Richards and John Folk

Aug. 21, 2021 | When Kyle Richards moved to Columbus, a friend introduced him to John Folk and it was, according to the couple’s wedding website, “love at first sight, and second and third.” They got engaged during the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon, when John proposed to Kyle in front of their family and friends.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Manhattan#Adventure#Food Drink#Pigs
614now.com

Beloved Grandview restaurant announces permanent closure

CLEAVER has closed for good. The popular eatery owned by Tony Tanner, founder and operator of The Butcher & Grocer, made a surprise social media statement announcing its closure yesterday evening. CLEAVER was located at 1099 W. First Ave. in Grandview. It was connected to artisan meat purveyor The Butcher...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – 1830s Historical Farm House Opens its Doors for Tours Saturday

PICKAWAY – Mount Oval is a historical farmhouse built in the 1830s by one of the regions more prominent farmers, it has been named a historical site. The Historial original gem of Pickaway County will open its doors to tours on Saturday, August 20th. This historical location will take you back in time to how Pickaway started in its early years. The home-preserved and full of historical artifacts some unique to the location is fully worth the tour.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Farmers Market: The Place To Be Saturday Morning

Just in case you forgot, the Union County Farmers Market is still in full swing at the Memorial Health Pavilion in Partners Park in Uptown Marysville every Saturday morning from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables (raspberries, melons, asparagus, zucchini, tomatoes, sweet corn, the list goes on...
UNION COUNTY, OH
beckersspine.com

7 CEO moves at orthopedic practices: OrthoVirginia, Orthopedic One & more

Leadership changes are rife among orthopedic practices this year, with seven independent groups announcing new CEOs in the last eight months:. 1. Columbus, Ohio-based Orthopedic One will promote its COO, Mark D'Aloisio, to the role of CEO at the start of 2023. Mr. D'Aloisio will replace Tim Smith when he retires at the end of the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and many people are still wondering when they should or shouldn’t wear a mask. On Friday, the Columbus and Franklin County health departments lifted the indoor mask advisory issued in July now that the number of cases is starting to decline. When it […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the most super commuters in Ohio

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy