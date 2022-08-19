ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Sugarmade Expands Its Cannabis Manufacturing And Distribution Footprint

SugarRush a wholly owned subsidiary of Sugarmade, Inc. SGMD, has entered into a management services agreement (“MSA”) with Canndis, Inc., a California cannabis micro license holder based in Desert Hot Springs, California, providing for an expansion in the company’s manufacturing and distribution footprint. Canndis’ license covers delivery, manufacturing, distribution, and cultivation capabilities.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Benzinga

Bearish Monday For Marijuana Stocks

Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 13.61% at $3.30. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 8.97% at $0.06. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 8.92% at $0.05. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 7.63% at $4.60. HEXO HEXO shares closed down 6.59% at $0.21. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Private Placement#Raise Up#Working Capital#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Im Cannabis Corp#Canadian#Multilateral Instrument#Offering#Kindel Media#Yoy
Benzinga

Looking Into C3.ai's Recent Short Interest

C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) short percent of float has fallen 3.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.72 million shares sold short, which is 15.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Riot Blockchain Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Riot Blockchain. Looking at options history for Riot Blockchain RIOT we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Surging

Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported strong financial results, issued guidance and announced a three-for-one stock split. Palo Alto said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $1.55 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.54 billion, according to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Crude Oil Is Depressed Again

The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Comcast Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Comcast CMCSA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Lottery.com LTRY shares rose 6.4% to $0.42 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 207.2K shares, which is 19.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million. Foresight Autonomous FRSX...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyzing UiPath's Short Interest

UiPath's (NYSE:PATH) short percent of float has risen 6.62% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 20.54 million shares sold short, which is 7.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Blink Charging?

Blink Charging's (NASDAQ:BLNK) short percent of float has fallen 15.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.70 million shares sold short, which is 27.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 10.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Pharvaris Shares Are Plummeting Today?

HAE is a disease characterized by painful swelling under the skin and lining of the gut and lungs. The move follows the FDA's review of nonclinical data. The FDA indicated it would provide a formal clinical hold letter to Pharvaris in approximately 30 days. The company plans to provide additional...
CANCER
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy