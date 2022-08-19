Read full article on original website
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Sugarmade Expands Its Cannabis Manufacturing And Distribution Footprint
SugarRush a wholly owned subsidiary of Sugarmade, Inc. SGMD, has entered into a management services agreement (“MSA”) with Canndis, Inc., a California cannabis micro license holder based in Desert Hot Springs, California, providing for an expansion in the company’s manufacturing and distribution footprint. Canndis’ license covers delivery, manufacturing, distribution, and cultivation capabilities.
Bearish Monday For Marijuana Stocks
Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 13.61% at $3.30. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 8.97% at $0.06. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 8.92% at $0.05. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 7.63% at $4.60. HEXO HEXO shares closed down 6.59% at $0.21. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares...
Herc Holdings Price Target Gets 27% Boost By This Analyst, Citing Improving Trends
KeyBanc analyst Ken Newman raised the price target for Herc Holdings Inc HRI to $165 (an upside of 41%) from $130 while maintaining the Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst states that following an eventful 2Q22 earnings season, they are reiterating a bullish view for Equipment Rental and Construction Machinery coverage.
Looking Into C3.ai's Recent Short Interest
C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) short percent of float has fallen 3.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.72 million shares sold short, which is 15.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
Riot Blockchain Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Riot Blockchain. Looking at options history for Riot Blockchain RIOT we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
After-Hours Alert: Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Surging
Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported strong financial results, issued guidance and announced a three-for-one stock split. Palo Alto said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $1.55 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.54 billion, according to...
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again
The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Comcast Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Comcast CMCSA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Lottery.com LTRY shares rose 6.4% to $0.42 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 207.2K shares, which is 19.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million. Foresight Autonomous FRSX...
Uber Stock Could Nearly Double As Pandemic Recovery Continues, Needham Says
Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy on Uber Technologies, Inc UBER with a price target of $52. In his 12th Mobility Tracker, wait times and pricing increased over the past month but held mainly onto the significant improvements that started in July. Lyft, Inc LYFT has shown some positive...
The Last Digital Frontier: How One Company Plans To Close A Digital Divide Through Services In Underserved Communities
To the casual eye, digital currency and on-line communications intertwine with all aspects of life: It plays a part in how we live our everyday lives. What is the digital divide? It can be defined as an “uneven distribution of information and communication technologies in society.”. Simply put, we...
Marin Software Stock Soars After Hours On Snapchat Update: What's Driving The Action?
Marin Software Inc MRIN shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced the ability to optimize Snap Inc's SNAP Snapchat ad campaigns through its MarinOne platform. Marin Software said the integration with Snapchat's marketing API gives advertisers better insights and helps them improve the performance of...
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Analyzing UiPath's Short Interest
UiPath's (NYSE:PATH) short percent of float has risen 6.62% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 20.54 million shares sold short, which is 7.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About Blink Charging?
Blink Charging's (NASDAQ:BLNK) short percent of float has fallen 15.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.70 million shares sold short, which is 27.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 10.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
HC Wainwright Cuts Price For This Small Cap 'Reflecting Potential Pause In Hemophilia Program'
Notably, the company said it is evaluating strategic options for FLT180a for hemophilia B and is reviewing how to streamline operations, including but not limited to seeking a partner to enable the continuation of FLT180a through Phase 3 development. Till the details on this potential pact are available, HC Wainwright...
Why Pharvaris Shares Are Plummeting Today?
HAE is a disease characterized by painful swelling under the skin and lining of the gut and lungs. The move follows the FDA's review of nonclinical data. The FDA indicated it would provide a formal clinical hold letter to Pharvaris in approximately 30 days. The company plans to provide additional...
