Read full article on original website
Related
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 22, 2022
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved. Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Palantir Technologies
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why The Biden Administration Advises Applicants Not To Invest In Cannabis: 'Not Knowing Is Not An Excuse'
The Biden administration recently expanded its employee conduct guidelines to potentially decline security clearance to people who have backed marijuana-related business. “Eligibility may be negatively impacted if an individual knowingly and directly invests in stocks or business ventures that specifically pertain to marijuana growers and retailers,” according to a document obtained by Politico. “Decisions to willfully invest in such activity could reflect questionable judgment and an unwillingness to comply with laws, rules, and regulations.”
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again
The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Looking Into C3.ai's Recent Short Interest
C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) short percent of float has fallen 3.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.72 million shares sold short, which is 15.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 19, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.27% at $0.06. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.14% at $0.92. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 18.65% at $0.55. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 7.27% at $1.53. Tilray TLRY shares closed down 7.20% at $3.74. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF...
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
Riot Blockchain Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Riot Blockchain. Looking at options history for Riot Blockchain RIOT we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
S.Korean inflation expectations fall in August after 6 months of gains - survey
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean consumers’ inflation expectations fell in August after six months of rises, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday, while their assessment of economic conditions improved.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Deutsche Bank
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Deutsche Bank DB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
PETS・
Benzinga
Bank of America Whale Trades For August 22
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Bank of America BAC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Herc Holdings Price Target Gets 27% Boost By This Analyst, Citing Improving Trends
KeyBanc analyst Ken Newman raised the price target for Herc Holdings Inc HRI to $165 (an upside of 41%) from $130 while maintaining the Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst states that following an eventful 2Q22 earnings season, they are reiterating a bullish view for Equipment Rental and Construction Machinery coverage.
Benzinga
New York Mets Owner Steven Cohen Bulked Up On These 5 High Yielding Stocks In Q2
For those unfamiliar, Steven Cohen is an American billionaire hedge fund manager that founded Point72 Asset Management and is the owner of Major League Baseball Team the New York Mets. After tediously analyzing Point72 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we can discover which positions hedge fund...
CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower Monday as several companies in the broader consumer discretionary sector fall amid overall market weakness as market participants prepare for the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. The Jackson Hole Symposium is an annual economic summit featuring central bankers, academics and economists...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0