Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
Looking Into C3.ai's Recent Short Interest
C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) short percent of float has fallen 3.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.72 million shares sold short, which is 15.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock increased by 6.8% to $0.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million. Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares increased by 4.9% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. Terran Orbital LLAP stock increased by 4.88%...
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Why Is This Analyst Optimist Over Absolute Software, Paycor, Zuora Results This Week?
Needham analyst Scott Berg acknowledged that June-quarter earnings would conclude this week while July-quarter earnings fire up with five companies reporting, namely, Absolute Software Corp ABST, Paycor HCM, Inc PYCR, Salesforce, Inc CRM, Workday, Inc WDAY, and Zuora, Inc ZUO. He saw that 2QF22 earnings had a robust positive bend...
Bearish Monday For Marijuana Stocks
Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 13.61% at $3.30. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 8.97% at $0.06. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 8.92% at $0.05. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 7.63% at $4.60. HEXO HEXO shares closed down 6.59% at $0.21. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Palantir Technologies
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About VF
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on VF VFC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Dlocal Shares Slide After Q2 Results, Registered ~72% Revenue Growth
Dlocal Ltd DLO reported second-quarter revenue growth of 71.6% year-over-year to $101.2 million, beating the consensus of $98.53 million. Total Payment Volume reached $2.4 billion in Q2, an increase of 67% Y/Y. The net revenue retention rate reached 157% for Q2. Revenue from New Merchants was $8.7 million. EPS was...
Why CrowdStrike, Zscaler And Okta Shares Are Rising After Hours
Shares of several cybersecurity companies are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares jumped on the company's better-than-expected financial results. Palo Alto also issued strong guidance and announced a three-for-one stock split. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD, Zscaler Inc ZS and Okta Inc OKTA are...
Analyzing UiPath's Short Interest
UiPath's (NYSE:PATH) short percent of float has risen 6.62% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 20.54 million shares sold short, which is 7.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About Blink Charging?
Blink Charging's (NASDAQ:BLNK) short percent of float has fallen 15.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.70 million shares sold short, which is 27.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 10.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again
The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring
NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
Marin Software Stock Soars After Hours On Snapchat Update: What's Driving The Action?
Marin Software Inc MRIN shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced the ability to optimize Snap Inc's SNAP Snapchat ad campaigns through its MarinOne platform. Marin Software said the integration with Snapchat's marketing API gives advertisers better insights and helps them improve the performance of...
Zoom Video Investors Pull Back On Q2 Earnings: EPS Beat, Revenue Miss, Guidance Update And More
Communications company Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM reported second-quarter financial results after market close Monday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Zoom reported second-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $1.12 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Comcast Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Comcast CMCSA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Wag Group PET shares moved upwards by 25.2% to $6.5 during Monday's regular session. Wag Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1369.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $246.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Estee Lauder Viewed As 'Glass Half Full,' By This Analyst
Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian reiterated an Overweight rating on Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL with a price target of $320.00. The company's Q4 earnings came in above street expectations. Estee's guidance for Q1 FY23, Mohsenian thinks, is highly beatable and believes the market will look ahead to rebounding trends...
