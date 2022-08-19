ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s testing Chicken Big Mac; What we know so far

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

McDonald’s is taking its beloved Big Mac into new territory by switching out the two all-beef patties for chicken.

The Chicken Big Mac will be test launched in Miami for a limited time, the Washington Post reports .

The sandwich already made its debut February in the United Kingdom and Ireland to much fanfare — and sales. McDonald’s UK announced to fans that the sandwich was off the menu after selling out in a little more than a week. It eventually returned for a limited time.

McDonald’s menu items you won’t find in the US

The Chicken Big Mac appears to be identical to the original Big Mac and will come with two slices of cheese, lettuce, pickles, and special sauce. The Chicken Big Mac sold in the UK did not come with onions. It’s unclear if the U.S. version will feature them.

According to the Washington Post, the Chicken Big Mac could sell nationwide if the test launch goes well.

