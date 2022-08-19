Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Cameron Mitchell calls upcoming German Village Cento restaurant ‘passion project’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell’s new German Village restaurant won’t rival the restaurateur’s upcoming Las Vegas Ocean Prime in size, but it may in personal affinity. The Columbus-based restaurant group has long wanted a site in German Village. With work on Cento at 595 S. 3rd St. underway, the group’s founder shared […]
WSYX ABC6
'Sesame Street Live!' coming to Columbus in October
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 'Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic' is coming to Columbus in October and everyone is invited. The production features Sesame Street pals Elmo, Big Bird and more. Two shows will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on...
Columbus Soulfest celebrates Black culture
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds gathered at Bicentennial Park Saturday to experience the inspiration and energy at Columbus Soulfest. The event was about coming together to celebrate Black culture through music, food, and history. The park was lined with local Black-owned businesses and shops for people to browse and buy while live music played through […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Columbus has spent the last decade cementing itself as a food city. In this city, the only reason you need to give yourself to go out to dinner is that there are so many places worth trying. It would be criminal to stay home when there is delicious food being crafted just for you!
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
WLWT 5
10-week-old puppy found at bottom of trash can in Ohio gets adopted
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 10-week-old puppy who was rescued after being found in the bottom of a trash can has found his forever home. A city of Columbus employee was emptying the trash in a neighborhood park when he heard the puppy's cries for help. He found the...
WSYX ABC6
Min Din Monday: Easy homemade snack ideas for back to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Min Din Monday! Esther Weisman from Min Dins joins Good Day Columbus with a few quick and easy homemade snack ideas for back to school. In a large bowl add walnuts, slivered almonds, sugar free coconut flakes, 100 percent cocoa chips, and craisins.
WSYX ABC6
Food Network star Chad Rosenthal serving up signature dish at Columbus Food Truck Festival
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Food Network Star Chef Chad Rosenthal is serving up delicious chicken sandwiches and cooking demonstrations at the Columbus Food Truck Festival. Rosenthal's signature dish, Motel Friend Chicken, beat famous chef Bobby Flay on his series 'Beat Bobby Flay'. Rosenthal will be cooking his famous chicken...
cwcolumbus.com
The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns with dozens of food artisans and live music
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is back in Central Ohio at the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. CHIME IN | Summer Festivals. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is located at 4100 Columbia Street in Hilliard, Ohio.
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – ODNR Looking for Volunteers to Help Keep Deer Creek Trails Beautiful
MOUNT STERLING, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is looking for people with a passion for conservation to help with trail improvements. Deer Creek State Park is inviting people to volunteer for a series of trail revitalization events. “We are committed to providing excellent recreation and...
Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thousands of Columbus City School students are ready to go back to school after Saturday’s Back to School Family Resource Fair at the Fort Hayes Arts and Academics Campus. The first-of-its-kind event brought together community partners to make sure students are ready for a successful year of learning and fun. NBC4 […]
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: Go on a Southern-Inspired Culinary Adventure at Subourbon
If memory serves, Alqueria was one of the first joints to introduce artisanal pork rinds to local eaters. While the dish is now more commonly seen on menus, at the time it seemed like such a conceptual wonder: It was striking that the puffs, usually found in the most downscale section of gas station snack shelves, could also appear as part of a thoughtful menu of comparatively upscale treats.
myfox28columbus.com
COTA employees give back to community, hand out over 9,000 pounds of food this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of COTA employees came together to give back to the community they serve!. Earlier this week, COTA's BELIEVE Employee Resource Group and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective handed out over 9,400 pounds of food to people at the Northern Lights Park and Ride, located on Cleveland Avenue.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Columbus Education Association meeting Sunday to vote on whether to strike
The first day of school for CCS students is scheduled for Aug. 24. Plans are in place for students to begin the school year remotely if teachers vote to strike.
WSYX ABC6
Missing 79-year-old Crawford County man safely located in Tennessee
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Galion Police Department has canceled a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 79-year-old man who has dementia. Herbert Bucher was reported missing at 9:30 a.m. and was seen near Wilmington, Ohio. Police said he was safely found by the Murfreesboro Police Department in...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State and Michigan to faceoff in outdoor game in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University ice hockey team is set to play Michigan in an outdoor game next year. The rivalry teams will play each other at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Saturday, February 18. This is the first-ever hockey game to take place at the...
WSYX ABC6
Storms expected to move through Central Ohio Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another round of strong storms is expected in Central Ohio Sunday afternoon. See Andrew buck Michael's latest forecast here. Storm cells with lightning and heavy rain are expected to move into the area. Damaging winds and hail are possible in cells between 1 p.m. and sunset.
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man
Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee.
