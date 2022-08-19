ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

'Sesame Street Live!' coming to Columbus in October

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 'Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic' is coming to Columbus in October and everyone is invited. The production features Sesame Street pals Elmo, Big Bird and more. Two shows will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on...
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Soulfest celebrates Black culture

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds gathered at Bicentennial Park Saturday to experience the inspiration and energy at Columbus Soulfest. The event was about coming together to celebrate Black culture through music, food, and history. The park was lined with local Black-owned businesses and shops for people to browse and buy while live music played through […]
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Columbus has spent the last decade cementing itself as a food city. In this city, the only reason you need to give yourself to go out to dinner is that there are so many places worth trying. It would be criminal to stay home when there is delicious food being crafted just for you!
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
WSYX ABC6

Min Din Monday: Easy homemade snack ideas for back to school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Min Din Monday! Esther Weisman from Min Dins joins Good Day Columbus with a few quick and easy homemade snack ideas for back to school. In a large bowl add walnuts, slivered almonds, sugar free coconut flakes, 100 percent cocoa chips, and craisins.
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back to school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thousands of Columbus City School students are ready to go back to school after Saturday’s Back to School Family Resource Fair at the Fort Hayes Arts and Academics Campus. The first-of-its-kind event brought together community partners to make sure students are ready for a successful year of learning and fun. NBC4 […]
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: Go on a Southern-Inspired Culinary Adventure at Subourbon

If memory serves, Alqueria was one of the first joints to introduce artisanal pork rinds to local eaters. While the dish is now more commonly seen on menus, at the time it seemed like such a conceptual wonder: It was striking that the puffs, usually found in the most downscale section of gas station snack shelves, could also appear as part of a thoughtful menu of comparatively upscale treats.
WSYX ABC6

Missing 79-year-old Crawford County man safely located in Tennessee

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Galion Police Department has canceled a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 79-year-old man who has dementia. Herbert Bucher was reported missing at 9:30 a.m. and was seen near Wilmington, Ohio. Police said he was safely found by the Murfreesboro Police Department in...
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State and Michigan to faceoff in outdoor game in Cleveland

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University ice hockey team is set to play Michigan in an outdoor game next year. The rivalry teams will play each other at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Saturday, February 18. This is the first-ever hockey game to take place at the...
WSYX ABC6

Storms expected to move through Central Ohio Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another round of strong storms is expected in Central Ohio Sunday afternoon. See Andrew buck Michael's latest forecast here. Storm cells with lightning and heavy rain are expected to move into the area. Damaging winds and hail are possible in cells between 1 p.m. and sunset.
WSAZ

Child hospitalized after dog bite

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
