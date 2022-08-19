ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

Connecticut schools pivoting as USDA waivers for free lunch expire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Throughout the pandemic, all schools in the country had the option to use USDA waivers to serve free breakfast and lunch to students under 18. However, those waivers expired June 30, and now many schools are trying to problem solve since their families have been relying on those free meals for two years.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
FOX 61

Sales tax-free week kicks off in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — Starting Sunday, you’ll get a break from the state sales tax of 6.35 percent for Connecticut’s sales tax-free week. During the tax-free week, clothes and shoes that are under $100 per item will not be taxed from Sunday, August 21 through Saturday, August 27.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Boots#Baseball Hats#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#Sales Tax Free Week
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Addressing the Teacher Shortage in Conn.

The state is facing a shortage of qualified teachers as we head into the new school year. President of the Connecticut Education Association Kate Dias joins Mike Hydeck to give an update on how districts are working to resolve the problem. Mike Hydeck: Hartford is offering $5,000 bonuses and other...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Government Technology

Heat Caused Voting Machine Malfunctions in Connecticut

(TNS) — Voting machines throughout the state were damaged on primary Election Day due to high temperatures, election officials said this week. Norwich and Stonington registrars told The Day that multiple machines at polling locations in the two municipalities malfunctioned during the state's primary election on Aug. 9. Approximately 50 machines were affected throughout the state, according to the Secretary of the State's office. Machines that were not at air-conditioned polling locations partially "melted," officials say, and were unable to tabulate vote totals.
STONINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy