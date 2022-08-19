Read full article on original website
Rhoda Denaburg Link, matriarch and radio star of Levy’s Fine Jewelry in Birmingham, dies
The matriarch of one of Birmingham’s best known jewelry stores has died. Rhoda Denaburg Link, the owner of Levy’s Fine Jewelry, died on Friday, Aug. 19. Link was 86. Levy’s Fine Jewelry posted an announcement on social media Sunday. “It is with a very heavy heart that...
My Life as a Hobby: Angels and Hot Dogs
By Joe Hobby It’s funny how our brain connects things. For example, I recently read an article by a dog expert who suggested that using “high value treats” helps with canine training. For my pups, Reese and Roscoe, this means small chunks of hot dogs. And every time I cut them a coney, my mind […]
Tree Talk: The gift of shade
By Jenna Jones, Trussville Tree Commission TRUSSVILLE — Shade is a precious commodity worthy of thousands of descriptive words. Instead of words, please enjoy Trussville’s treasure chest of shade trees captured by photographers Robert Taylor (RiverWalk & Street Trees) and Maura Davies (the Library Oak). The mature trees are evidence of the forethought of previous […]
5 great pizza places in the Birmingham area
We like pizza. You like pizza. Nearly everyone, we would venture to say, likes pizza of some kind — thin or thick, plain or fancy, triangles or squares, gourmet or fast food. People in Birmingham have strong opinions about pizza, and the metro area has a plethora of restaurants...
Get your tickets now for Dinner in the Streets—Aug. 30 at Michael’s Restaurant Parkside
After a 3-year hiatus, Dinner in the Streets is back, and with it the chance to dine and connect outside with others under the lights of Birmingham—all for a good cause. Sponsored by The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham’s Echelon Junior Advisory Board, Dinner in the Streets will be at Michael’s Restaurant on Tuesday, August 30, starting at 5:30PM.
9 insider tips for new college students in Birmingham, including where to shop, park + eat
New to The Magic City? From where to get groceries to free attractions, we got you covered. Keep reading to learn all the ins and outs that every new person in Birmingham needs. Where to grocery shop. 1. Piggly Wiggly. @bhamnow. #NowPartner How are YOU going to celebrate this tasty...
Menu Tracker: New items from Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell and Outback Steakhouse
Taco Bell has long been praised by animal rights groups and vegetarians for its many high-protein vegetarian options, thanks to the fact that beans are always on offer on the menu, but the chain is also testing the waters of meat substitutes, but only in Birmingham, Ala., at the moment. Alabama might seem like an unusual choice to test plant-based protein, but many chains have reported enthusiastic trial of these meat analogs across the country, not just in the trendy coastal areas where their popularity might be expected. The challenge is getting people to come back for more once they have tried it the first time. Maybe Taco Bell will lead the way in establishing whether customers prefer plant-based meat analogs over actual plants, such as beans.
Walk-On’s releases rendering, announces potential opening date
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has released building renderings and announced the potential opening date for the Trussville location. Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux, a Louisiana-based sports bar, was once named the No. 1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN. Matt Roth, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux franchisee for the Birmingham territory, said opening in […]
Nancy’s Soul Food Sunday Live
BIRMINGHAM!!!!!!! NANCY’S SOUL FOOD SUNDAY LIVE PRESENTS!!!!! RED CARPET EVENT!!!! DRESS TO IMPRESS!!! HYGH ENERGI BAND LIVE!!!! & MORE!!! DRESS CODE IS STRICTLY ENFORCED!!!!!! AUGUST 21, 2022, 3pm to 7pm!!! For more information call/text (205) 916-8243 or (205) 354-4131. www.instagram.com/HyghEnergi HyghEnergi@gmail.com Get ready, Get ready, Get ready!!! The city needs a place of peace! Especially with all the negative news all the time. We need some positivity and good vibes!!! We need to heal our mind, body and soul. Come out and join us for a day full of good vibes and great engery!! Nancy’s Soul Food Sunday Live will lift your spirit!! Let the music feed your soul!!
13 hiking + walking trails in Birmingham to explore
As the summer winds down and the days get shorter, you’ll want to make use of these great walking and hiking options in our city. We gathered 13 of our favorite trails in Birmingham for you to clear you to get outside and enjoy this season. 1. Moss Rock...
VIDEO: Local business owners donate $50,000 to Alabama Fallen Warrior Project
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Jayraj and Zinkal Patel committed to donating $50,000 to the Alabama Fallen Warrior Project and other veteran causes. The Patels, who immigrated to the United States from India in 2010, are the owners of Wing it On in the Publix Shopping Center and Beau Lash & Brow Spa […]
5 Black-owned event venues to host your next celebration
Whether you’re celebrating a momentous occasion or simply want to throw an unforgettable event, we’re sharing five Black-owned event venues that’ll help you host the event of your dreams. 1. Avenue D Events. Avenue D is one of the newest Black-owned event venues on the block. From...
Comeback Town: Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but...
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?
Going to Sidewalk Film Festival 2022? Here’s what you need to know
Alabama’s Sidewalk Film Festival will celebrate its 24th annual event this week with movie screenings, panel discussions, parties, podcasts and more. If you’re a newcomer to Sidewalk, here’s what you need to know about the fest in downtown Birmingham. Veterans? It’s time to go over the details for 2022, to make sure your plans run smoothly.
Alabaster Jubilee #2 lineup released
ALABASTER – The Alabaster Arts Council released the Alabaster Jubilee #2 lineup. The event will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the green space around the old Siluria water tower, on the grounds of Alabaster’s municipal complex at 1953 Municipal Way. The fall event will feature a regional music lineup along with local food trucks.
Scrapyard fire creates large plume of smoke seen across Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Firefighters battled a large fire at a scrapyard in north Birmingham on Saturday. See video of the massive smoke plume above. They were called to the business in the 2100 block of Vanderbilt Road before 11:30 a.m. When they arrived they found heavy fire and smoke....
American Idol’s Ruben Studdard will bring his Luther Vandoss tribute to Birmingham
Birmingham’s Ruben Studdard will come home for his latest show— a tribute to the late R&B icon Luther Vandross. The American Idol winner is bringing his latest album “Ruben Sings Luther’' to life on stages across the country with the “Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross” tour.
Could a hospital be in the Riverchase Galleria’s future?
The Riverchase Galleria could be on the verge of the biggest change in its 36-year history - the addition of a hospital. Hoover city officials are investigating the possibility of transforming the old Sears location into some kind of health care facility. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said the city’s health...
Man found shot to death inside southwest Birmingham home
A Saturday-night shooting in southwest Birmingham left one person dead. Officers from the city’s West Precinct responded at 8:42 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place S.W. Once on the scene, police were directed to an unresponsive person in the front room of a residence, said Lt. Rod Mauldin.
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
