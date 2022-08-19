ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

My Life as a Hobby: Angels and Hot Dogs

By Joe Hobby It’s funny how our brain connects things. For example, I recently read an article by a dog expert who suggested that using “high value treats” helps with canine training. For my pups, Reese and Roscoe, this means small chunks of hot dogs. And every time I cut them a coney, my mind […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tree Talk: The gift of shade

By Jenna Jones, Trussville Tree Commission TRUSSVILLE — Shade is a precious commodity worthy of thousands of descriptive words. Instead of words, please enjoy Trussville’s treasure chest of shade trees captured by photographers Robert Taylor (RiverWalk & Street Trees) and Maura Davies (the Library Oak). The mature trees are evidence of the forethought of previous […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

5 great pizza places in the Birmingham area

We like pizza. You like pizza. Nearly everyone, we would venture to say, likes pizza of some kind — thin or thick, plain or fancy, triangles or squares, gourmet or fast food. People in Birmingham have strong opinions about pizza, and the metro area has a plethora of restaurants...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Trussville, AL
Lifestyle
nrn.com

Menu Tracker: New items from Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell and Outback Steakhouse

Taco Bell has long been praised by animal rights groups and vegetarians for its many high-protein vegetarian options, thanks to the fact that beans are always on offer on the menu, but the chain is also testing the waters of meat substitutes, but only in Birmingham, Ala., at the moment. Alabama might seem like an unusual choice to test plant-based protein, but many chains have reported enthusiastic trial of these meat analogs across the country, not just in the trendy coastal areas where their popularity might be expected. The challenge is getting people to come back for more once they have tried it the first time. Maybe Taco Bell will lead the way in establishing whether customers prefer plant-based meat analogs over actual plants, such as beans.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Walk-On’s releases rendering, announces potential opening date

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has released building renderings and announced the potential opening date for the Trussville location. Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux, a Louisiana-based sports bar, was once named the No. 1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN. Matt Roth, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux franchisee for the Birmingham territory, said opening in […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

Nancy’s Soul Food Sunday Live

BIRMINGHAM!!!!!!! NANCY’S SOUL FOOD SUNDAY LIVE PRESENTS!!!!! RED CARPET EVENT!!!! DRESS TO IMPRESS!!! HYGH ENERGI BAND LIVE!!!! & MORE!!! DRESS CODE IS STRICTLY ENFORCED!!!!!! AUGUST 21, 2022, 3pm to 7pm!!! For more information call/text (205) 916-8243 or (205) 354-4131. www.instagram.com/HyghEnergi HyghEnergi@gmail.com Get ready, Get ready, Get ready!!! The city needs a place of peace! Especially with all the negative news all the time. We need some positivity and good vibes!!! We need to heal our mind, body and soul. Come out and join us for a day full of good vibes and great engery!! Nancy’s Soul Food Sunday Live will lift your spirit!! Let the music feed your soul!!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

13 hiking + walking trails in Birmingham to explore

As the summer winds down and the days get shorter, you’ll want to make use of these great walking and hiking options in our city. We gathered 13 of our favorite trails in Birmingham for you to clear you to get outside and enjoy this season. 1. Moss Rock...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 Black-owned event venues to host your next celebration

Whether you’re celebrating a momentous occasion or simply want to throw an unforgettable event, we’re sharing five Black-owned event venues that’ll help you host the event of your dreams. 1. Avenue D Events. Avenue D is one of the newest Black-owned event venues on the block. From...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Going to Sidewalk Film Festival 2022? Here’s what you need to know

Alabama’s Sidewalk Film Festival will celebrate its 24th annual event this week with movie screenings, panel discussions, parties, podcasts and more. If you’re a newcomer to Sidewalk, here’s what you need to know about the fest in downtown Birmingham. Veterans? It’s time to go over the details for 2022, to make sure your plans run smoothly.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster Jubilee #2 lineup released

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Arts Council released the Alabaster Jubilee #2 lineup. The event will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the green space around the old Siluria water tower, on the grounds of Alabaster’s municipal complex at 1953 Municipal Way. The fall event will feature a regional music lineup along with local food trucks.
ALABASTER, AL
wvtm13.com

Scrapyard fire creates large plume of smoke seen across Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Firefighters battled a large fire at a scrapyard in north Birmingham on Saturday. See video of the massive smoke plume above. They were called to the business in the 2100 block of Vanderbilt Road before 11:30 a.m. When they arrived they found heavy fire and smoke....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Could a hospital be in the Riverchase Galleria’s future?

The Riverchase Galleria could be on the verge of the biggest change in its 36-year history - the addition of a hospital. Hoover city officials are investigating the possibility of transforming the old Sears location into some kind of health care facility. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said the city’s health...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Man found shot to death inside southwest Birmingham home

A Saturday-night shooting in southwest Birmingham left one person dead. Officers from the city’s West Precinct responded at 8:42 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place S.W. Once on the scene, police were directed to an unresponsive person in the front room of a residence, said Lt. Rod Mauldin.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
