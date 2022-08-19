Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cheese school, burger joint, beer and sweet-filled truck | FYI Philly Aug. 20 show
We visit a new spot for games and grub and Philly's first ever cheese school. Plus, a new burger joint with an old-time feel, new restaurant for Serbian fare with American flair, and places to quench your thirst with both beer and juice, and a sweet-filled truck that comes to you.
All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October
If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
Uptown! Prepares for Inspiring Theatre Season Under New Artistic Leadership
Carmen Khan.Image via Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. West Chester’s Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center has announced the line-up for its first ever self-produced theatre season, and under the company’s leadership of first ever Artistic Director Carmen Khan.
31st Annual Doylestown Arts Festival Coming To Bucks County for Two Days
The 31st Annual Doylestown Arts Festival is returning to Bucks County for two days in mid-September. From Sept. 10-11, Bucks County residents can enjoy the aesthetic pleasures of amazing art from local painters, sculptors, and more. The event is free to attend and will last from 10 AM to 5 PM each day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two PA Companies With Ties to Downingtown Mix Pretzels, Beer in New Collaboration
Luke Bowen of Evil Genius Beer.Image via Michael Klein, Philadelphia Inquirer. A new collaboration between Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Co. and Auntie Anne’s will create a literal mash-up: pretzels in the beer, writes Michael Klein for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
streetfoodblog.com
Inside the brand new Philadelphia Cheese College close to the Italian Market
Philadelphia is house to loads of specialty cheese retailers, from tricked out sections and high-end supermarkets to native gourmand grocers to mom-and-pop retailers. However the place are you able to study what to do with all of the enjoyable, fancy fromage?. In case you’re looking for a scientific however playful...
lvpnews.com
Literary Scene: ‘Once’ upon a time in New Hope
If you are 20-years-old, you probably want to live in an exciting place during exciting times. New Hope, Bucks County, in the 1980s would have been a good place for you. Jessica Addentro is there in Suzanne Mattaboni’s new novel “Once in a Lifetime” (TouchPoint Press, 338 pp; $16.99, print; $4.99, digital, 2022).
Chaddsford Winery Gears Up for Month-Long Celebration to Mark Four Decades of Serving the Area
Chaddsford Winery is preparing for a month-long celebration that will mark its four decades in business, writes Paul Vigna for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. One of Pennsylvania’s best-known wineries popular for its dry still and sparkling wines and is still one of the largest wineries by volume in the state producing approximately 24,000 cases annually.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS News
New Pennsylvania historical marker celebrates work of the McAllister family
In 1796, John McAllister opened America's first optical shop in Philadelphia. He was famous for selling custom eyeglasses to Thomas Jefferson and others.
2021 Philadelphia Tattoo Convention
In February of 2021, my friend and I purchased tickets to the Villain Arts Tattoo Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. My friend and I are both big tattoo enthusiasts with quite a few tattoos on us. When we saw that Villain Arts was having a tattoo convention in Philly, we knew we had to go.
PhillyBite
30 Things To See and Do in Philadelphia
- Philadelphia is one of America's most important historical cities. At Independence Hall on July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted, and in September 1787, the Constitution was drafted. Things to do and See in Philadelphia are not just limited to the list below, but it's a good start for your next trip to the city of brotherly love - Visit Philly!
Holy Ghost Prep One of Several Philadelphia Area Private Schools Upgrading Their Campuses
The Bensalem school is planning on upgrading its track and soccer field in the spring. Holy Ghost Preparatory School in Bensalem is one of many local private schools looking to spend millions on campus upgrades. Todd Romero wrote about the planned expansions for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Throughout the Philadelphia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
Fork & Ale Gastropub-style Restaurant in Douglassville PA
Philadelphia, PA - Fork & Ale is a new restaurant in Douglassville. It is the former location of Tim's Ugly Mug. The restaurant offers craft food and brews. The menu is made from scratch daily. The restaurant is located on a quiet two-lane part of Route 724. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is a great choice for those looking for a casual, family-friendly setting. Located at 1281 E Main St, Douglassville, PA 19518.
As ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Makes Philly Debut, Actress in Hit Musical Fell in Love with Phoenixville
It’s the clash of the counties as both Chester and Montgomery boast talent that shines on stage, more specifically at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia where actress Coleen Sexton fell in love with Phoenixville, writes Sabrina Boyd-Surka for KYW Newsradio. After a delayed premiere due to the pandemic, the...
billypenn.com
There’s a huge new neighborhood rising on the waterfront below Graffiti Pier
Houses are popping up fast at the massive Northbank development on the Delaware River waterfront east of Fishtown, just below Graffiti Pier. Well over 100 buyers have already moved in. Even before Concordia Group and D3 Development begin a planned second construction phase, the community will have more than 350...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wayne’s Abbi Jacobson Talks ‘A League of Their Own,’ Throws Curve Ball for Next Project
Wayne native Abbi Jacobson has been in the spotlight recently for her role in bringing A League of Their Own show, based on the popular 1992 movie, to life on Amazon Prime, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. Jacobson, who co-created the hit show and stars in it, wanted to...
xpn.org
Right On Time: The rapturous return of Brandi Carlile
The Philly love was in full force when Brandi Carlile and her band played to a full house at The Mann Center. A new nugget of wisdom from Brandi Carlile: When you start the show and it feels like end of the show, you’re in for a hell of a night.
Generations of Shoppers Flock to Flocco’s in Conshohocken for Back-to-School Wear
The summer retail business usually focuses on shops selling bathing suits, tees, and sandals. But at Conshohocken’s Flocco’s Shoes, Clothes, and Formalwear, summer (at least from July forward) means back-to-school outfits, even as early as mid-July. Katherine Scott zipped up this specialty shop’s retail details for 6abc.
billypenn.com
Introducing Local 80, a new Philly union focused on organizing coffee shop floors
A new local union connected to Philadelphia’s branch of Workers United is aiming to bring positive change to the city’s food service industry. Called Local 80, its goal is to aid burgeoning union campaigns throughout the city, and they’re fielding plenty of interest. It came to be after Philly Starbucks workers began to unionize, a campaign that followed a string of barista-backed efforts to organize at local, non-corporate roasters.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0