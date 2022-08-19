ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October

If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
Literary Scene: ‘Once’ upon a time in New Hope

If you are 20-years-old, you probably want to live in an exciting place during exciting times. New Hope, Bucks County, in the 1980s would have been a good place for you. Jessica Addentro is there in Suzanne Mattaboni’s new novel “Once in a Lifetime” (TouchPoint Press, 338 pp; $16.99, print; $4.99, digital, 2022).
Chaddsford Winery Gears Up for Month-Long Celebration to Mark Four Decades of Serving the Area

Chaddsford Winery is preparing for a month-long celebration that will mark its four decades in business, writes Paul Vigna for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. One of Pennsylvania’s best-known wineries popular for its dry still and sparkling wines and is still one of the largest wineries by volume in the state producing approximately 24,000 cases annually.
2021 Philadelphia Tattoo Convention

In February of 2021, my friend and I purchased tickets to the Villain Arts Tattoo Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. My friend and I are both big tattoo enthusiasts with quite a few tattoos on us. When we saw that Villain Arts was having a tattoo convention in Philly, we knew we had to go.
30 Things To See and Do in Philadelphia

- Philadelphia is one of America's most important historical cities. At Independence Hall on July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted, and in September 1787, the Constitution was drafted. Things to do and See in Philadelphia are not just limited to the list below, but it's a good start for your next trip to the city of brotherly love - Visit Philly!
Fork & Ale Gastropub-style Restaurant in Douglassville PA

Philadelphia, PA - Fork & Ale is a new restaurant in Douglassville. It is the former location of Tim's Ugly Mug. The restaurant offers craft food and brews. The menu is made from scratch daily. The restaurant is located on a quiet two-lane part of Route 724. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is a great choice for those looking for a casual, family-friendly setting. Located at 1281 E Main St, Douglassville, PA 19518.
Right On Time: The rapturous return of Brandi Carlile

The Philly love was in full force when Brandi Carlile and her band played to a full house at The Mann Center. A new nugget of wisdom from Brandi Carlile: When you start the show and it feels like end of the show, you’re in for a hell of a night.
Introducing Local 80, a new Philly union focused on organizing coffee shop floors

A new local union connected to Philadelphia’s branch of Workers United is aiming to bring positive change to the city’s food service industry. Called Local 80, its goal is to aid burgeoning union campaigns throughout the city, and they’re fielding plenty of interest. It came to be after Philly Starbucks workers began to unionize, a campaign that followed a string of barista-backed efforts to organize at local, non-corporate roasters.
