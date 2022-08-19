All of the body camera footage involving a deputy killing an immigrant farmworker will be released soon. Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick told the Press Democrat that he is working to get all the footage involving the shooting death of David Pelaez-Chavez released within the next two weeks. He did warn it might take longer due to one staff member working on redactions due to budget constraints. Essick called it a “terrible situation” but defended his deputies, saying they were “doing the best they can with their limited Spanish speaking ability to communicate with Pelaez-Chavez. They were acting in a way that to me seems like they were trying to de-escalate the situation.” About a week ago, the sheriff’s office released an 11-minute, 37-second video including about six minutes of footage from the body cameras of deputies. Officials estimate that there is more than 2.5 hours of footage.

6 HOURS AGO