FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
ksro.com
Man Arrested in Santa Rosa for Possession of a Ghost Gun
Santa Rosa police found a Ghost Gun during a traffic stop on the 2100 block of Jennings Avenue. On Saturday evening, officers pulled over Kevin Joan Florencio Heredia. The 20-year-old said he did not have a driver’s license and then admitted that he was in possession of a handgun. Officers found a 9mm un-serialized handgun which had a loaded magazine, but no round in the chamber. Florencio Heredia was arrested for possession of an unregistered loaded firearm and possession of loaded firearm in a vehicle.
ksro.com
Six Arrested, 46 Cited at Santa Rosa Checkpoint
Santa Rosa police had a busy Saturday night and early Sunday morning at a DUI checkpoint at Stony Point Road and Stony Circle. Six people were arrested and 46 were cited for vehicle infractions. Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of being drunk behind the wheel, one passenger was arrested for allegedly having an open container of alcohol, and two more drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants. Forty-two people were cited for driving without a license, and four were cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license. More than 770 vehicles passed through the DUI checkpoint in six hours.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Scooter Rider Arrested for Gun and Drug Possession
A scooter rider in Santa Rosa has been arrested after being found with a handgun and cocaine. On Friday evening, an officer stopped a man who was riding a motorized scooter which failed to stop at the stop sign on West Avenue and South Avenue. While talking with the man, 27-year-old Martin Ponce Jr., the officer decided to search him for weapons. The officer found a loaded 9mm handgun (which was registered to Ponce) and several grams of cocaine. Ponce was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.
ksro.com
Burglar Arrested at Cal West Rentals in Petaluma
A 36-year-old man was arrested after being found inside a closed business in Petaluma. On Friday night, an alarm went off at Cal West Rentals at 1300 Petaluma Boulevard North. Officers arrived on scene and located Anthony Ray Smith of Petaluma inside. Smith was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for Burglary and Violation of Probation. Police credit the alarm along with their response for Smith’s apprehension and urge business owners to use such alarm systems.
Petaluma man arrested for possession of unregistered firearm
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested for possession of an unregistered firearm Saturday night, according to Petaluma Police Department. KRON ON is streaming live news now A traffic stop was conducted around 8:46 p.m. on a vehicle for multiple vehicle code violations. The driver, Mark Offerman, was found to be on probation, according […]
ksro.com
One Arrested in Deadly Stabbing in Petaluma
A 19-year-old man is behind bars on suspicion of murder following a deadly stabbing in Petaluma. Christopher Hopkins was arrested Sunday morning, after police found a man dead inside a home. The victim had been stabbed several times. Hopkins was at the home when police arrived to check on the victim. The motive is not clear, but the Petaluma Police Department doesn’t believe there are any other suspects.
arizonasuntimes.com
Church Sues Police Department, City for Taking Its Weed and Shrooms
A religious organization in Oakland, California, that celebrates controlled psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana use is suing the city, the police department and one of its officers for allegedly violating its First- and 14th-Amendment rights in connection with a 2020 raid that seized substances from its building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
ksro.com
Petaluma Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Ghost Gun
Petaluma Police have arrested a man for possessing a Ghost Gun. On Saturday night, an officer pulled over a vehicle for multiple code violations on the 700 block of East Washington Street. After identifying the driver, 46-year-old Mark Offerman, the officer discovered he was on probation and conducted a search of the car. An unloaded handgun with no identifying marks was found under the driver’s seat and a loaded magazine for the handgun was found near the center console. Offerman was arrested for a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of an unregistered firearm.
Petaluma man arrested for business burglary
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A 36-year-old Petaluma man was arrested late Friday night for burglary after he was found inside closed business on Petaluma Boulevard North. A police spokesperson said Anthony Ray Smith was arrested after police officers were dispatched at Cal West Rentals, 1300 Petaluma Blvd. North, following an alarm activation there. Officers arrived […]
ksro.com
Petaluma Police Make Five DUI Arrests Friday Night
Five DUI arrests were made by Petaluma Police last Friday night. The most notable involved a driver on Frates Road who was driving on all four rims. A witness called it in saying the car was swerving all over the road going about 12 MPH. Officers found the car on Ely Road at Juliet Drive and contacted 21-year-old Eli Alfaro. They determined he was driving under the influence and that his car might have struck a raised curb. Officers checked the area but could not locate where Alfaro may have crashed. If anyone locates recent damage to a vehicle or road structure between Lakeville Highway and Ely Road, please contact the Petaluma Police Department. The other four DUI drivers were stopped for vehicle code violations, determined to be DUI, and also arrested.
Four juveniles detained after allegedly firing guns near San Francisco's Alamo Square
SAN FRANCISCO – Police officers in San Francisco detained four underage boys late Friday night for allegedly firing guns at cars and a residence near Alamo Square.A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said gunfire was heard in the area of Turk and Pierce streets, just north of Alamo Square and Golden Gate Avenue. The four boys were detained by officers, who then determined them to be juveniles. One gun was recovered. Two cars and one residence was struck by bullets.There were no injuries. Officers booked two of the minors at the Juvenile Justice Center. The remaining two were picked up by their parents.
ksro.com
Sheriff Essick: More Footage in Deputy Shooting Coming
All of the body camera footage involving a deputy killing an immigrant farmworker will be released soon. Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick told the Press Democrat that he is working to get all the footage involving the shooting death of David Pelaez-Chavez released within the next two weeks. He did warn it might take longer due to one staff member working on redactions due to budget constraints. Essick called it a “terrible situation” but defended his deputies, saying they were “doing the best they can with their limited Spanish speaking ability to communicate with Pelaez-Chavez. They were acting in a way that to me seems like they were trying to de-escalate the situation.” About a week ago, the sheriff’s office released an 11-minute, 37-second video including about six minutes of footage from the body cameras of deputies. Officials estimate that there is more than 2.5 hours of footage.
marinlocalnews.com
Novato group protests closed-door homeless deal
Tief Gibbs (left) along with a woman who asked to remain anonymous, followed by Jory O’Shea (left rear) and Melanie Swanson, (right rear) members are members of a group calling themselves “Concerned Citizens of Novato. They met the evening of Monday, Aug. 15, at Doctor Insomnia’s Coffee on Grant Street to post fliers protesting the city’s policies and decisions regarding the homeless encampment at Lee Gerner Park.
Santa Rosa man who refused to call 911 gets lengthy prison sentence in overdose deaths
SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses at his residence.According to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office, 50-year-old Toby Rosa was found guilty in April 2021 of two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Wiliam Coffey and Jayson Taylor, men who had known Rosa since high school.On March 9, 2018, Rosa became aware that Coffey had overdosed in his Midway Drive home yet refused to call 911. Prosecutors also said that Rosa "directed others not to call for...
Update: Surveillance video shows Oakland shooting that left 60-year-old Asian woman dead
OAKLAND -- Surveillance video obtained by KPIX 5 shows the brazen daylight attempted robbery of an older Asian woman Sunday afternoon that ended with the victim being fatally shot.Oakland police officers found the 60-year-old woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects involved in the attempted robbery and deadly shooting.KPIX on Monday obtained surveillance video that showed the incident and the suspect vehicle involved. The...
Man arrested after opening fire near Antioch elementary school
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after opening fire at vehicles in the area of Country Hills Drive and Deerfield Drive in Antioch, police announced in a press release. Officers received a call around 12:46 p.m. with a report of gunfire that was roughly a block away from Jack London Elementary […]
Fremont woman sentenced for stealing nearly $5 million from HP
(BCN) — A Fremont woman who stole nearly $5 million was sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding her employer, HP, Inc, the U.S. Department of Justice announced last week. KRON ON is streaming live news now Shelbee Szeto, 30, pleaded guilty in March to using company credit cards meant to pay vendors to […]
ksro.com
New Gas Stations Bans Could Come Soon to Santa Rosa and Windsor
Santa Rosa and Windsor are considering banning the construction of new gas stations within city limits. If the bans are passed in the next few weeks, the two cities would join Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol and Cotati. Petaluma was the first city in Sonoma County and likely in the entire country to ban the construction of new gas stations. And, that happened just last year. There are 138 active gas stations in Sonoma County.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man sentenced to 16 years after 2 friends overdose on meth
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses as a result of ingesting narcotics at his residence, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Toby Rosa, 50, was found...
Five DUI arrests made in one night by Petaluma PD
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Five DUI arrests were made Friday night during a DUI Saturation Patrol, according to the Petaluma Police Department. Eli Alfaro, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence at 2:58 a.m. after being reported by another motorist for driving his vehicle on four rims. The witness reported they saw Alfaro swerving […]
