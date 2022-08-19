Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Knicks Insider Says Danny Ainge Asked For Seven First-Round Picks And Players As Trade Package For Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell is one of the best young shooting guards in the league, and he has been the No. 1 option on the Utah Jazz for the last few seasons. He had a stellar season last year with the team, averaging 25.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 5.3 APG while shooting 35.5% from the 3PT range.
Yardbarker
Report: Big Ten opens expansion talks with Oregon
The Big Ten is not done trying to raid the Pac-12 for additional members, according to a new report. Oregon has begun preliminary discussions with the Big Ten to determine whether the school is compatible with the conference, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network. The discussions are in the very early stages, and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and top Oregon administrators are not yet involved.
Yardbarker
Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes
Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s hyped reaction to De’Anthony Melton’s Drew League championship conquest
Guys like LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan may have stuffed the headlines when they made their respective appearances during this summer’s Drew League season. However, in the end, it was Memphis Grizzlies stud De’Anthony Melton who prevailed after leading his team to the championship on Sunday night. Melton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
LeBron James Breaks Silence After CrawsOver Game Was Suspended: "I Appreciate The Love And Hospitality Towards Me And My Folks Who Came Along For The Show!"
What was expected to be a magical afternoon didn't last long at the Seattle CrawsOver Pro-Am league. A host of NBA players traveled to the city to play in Jamal Crawford's league, drawing a lot of attention from fans. As soon as LeBron James was announced as one of the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Georgia high school football team wins on absurd trick play
Nothing says “football is back” quite like a brilliant trick play from a high school football game. On Friday, we got exactly that from a team in Georgia. Loganville High School and Monroe Area were in quadruple overtime Friday in their first game of the season. Loganville decided to go deep into their bag of tricks for the winner.
Yardbarker
Florida State University's president says school is going to be 'very aggressive' in remaining competitive
Despite continuous speculation, no more dominoes have toppled in the months since USC and UCLA shocked the college football world by announcing a move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Florida State sounds ready to make a move when the time is right, though. "It's something I'm spending a...
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Reveals LeBron James Once Went On A Rant When He Was Told That He Had Never Been The Outright Highest-Paid Player On His Team
LeBron James recently agreed to a 2-year, $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers and he made history in the process. That extension meant that his guaranteed career earnings in the NBA would amount to $532 million once this deal ends in 2025, which makes him the highest earner in league history.
RELATED PEOPLE
Shams Report: Kevin Durant to Memphis isn't a pipe dream (AUDIO)
Shams Report: Kevin Durant to Memphis isn’t a pipe dream. Won’t give up Bane or Jackson Shams Report: Kevin Durant to Memphis isn’t a pipe dream. Won’t give up Bane or Jackson Shams Report: Kevin Durant to Memphis isn’t a pipe dream
Yardbarker
Is there a possible big trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz in the works?
The Los Angeles Lakers failed to make the playoffs last season. It was a huge disappointment on every level, and it made it abundantly clear to everyone involved that changes needed to be made. Up to this point, the difficultly has been identifying what precisely those changes should be. L.A....
Yardbarker
Trae Young Fires A Warning Shot To The NBA On Teaming Up With Dejounte Murray: "You Can't Double One Or The Other, And If You Do, It's Really Pick Your Poison."
After a disappointing early playoff exit in 2022, the Atlanta Hawks realized that changes were required if they are to be contenders in the top-heavy Eastern Conference. They surprisingly made it all the way to the Conference Finals in 2021 but lost to the Bucks even with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the last two games, and then this year, the Heat just hounded Trae Young, and the Hawks had no one else stepping up.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Claims That There Is Talk Around The League About Carmelo Anthony Signing With Nets
While a cloud of uncertainty continues to hover over the Brooklyn Nets with the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving situations, the team has still been making some good moves this offseason as they build up their roster. They have signed T.J. Warren, traded for Royce O'Neale and it looks like some veteran presence might be headed over to Brooklyn as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Says Derrick Rose Is The Most Tradeable Player On The Knicks: "There Are 29 Teams That Would Be Willing To Take Him."
Derrick Rose is no longer the MVP that he was during his time with the Chicago Bulls, but he has morphed himself into a fantastic sixth man over the course of the last few years. Derrick Rose had a solid year with the New York Knicks last season, averaging 12.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.
Yardbarker
Scotty Pippen Jr. Describes How Seeing LeBron James In Gym Motivates Him
LeBron James seems to have become a mentor for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Scotty Pippen Jr., who has signed a two-way contract with L.A. Even though Pippen and James have yet to play together, the Vanderbilt alum could already feel the four-time NBA champion’s support in the Las Vegas Summer League. In a loss to the Phoenix Suns, James rushed to help Pippen up after he fell near his sit following an and-1 finish.
Yardbarker
A Phoenix Suns Trade Offer For Kevin Durant Including Mikal Bridges And A 'Handful Of Picks' Was Not Enough For The Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant is once again the center of attention as the Brooklyn Nets continue to field offers from various teams in the league trying to land the superstar. Shams Charania reported earlier in the day that the Memphis Grizzlies have emerged as suitors for KD. On top of that, an offer from the Atlanta Hawks has also been turned down which involved a package including John Collins and De'Andre Hunter.
Yardbarker
Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut
Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
What LeBron James Needed To Surpass Michael Jordan On The All-Time Scoring List: 117 More Games, 4,942 More Minutes, 868 More Free Throws, And 3,202 More 3-Pointers
It was massive news when LeBron James passed his idol Michael Jordan in regular-season scoring on March 6, 2019. The King passed the legendary Chicago Bulls star thanks to an and-one layup that gave him the base to pass Jordan, eventually finishing the game against the Denver Nuggets with a 31-point outing. James only needed 12 points to pass Jordan. In the end, LeBron passed MJ in one of the most important categories: scoring. Michael Jordan had 32,292 total points before that game, and LeBron started out with 32,280 points. He only needed 13 points to pass Michael to have a total of 32,293 points. Of course, The King wasn’t only going to end his night with 13 points and he achieved that feat with an and-one opportunity with 5:38 left in the second quarter.
Yardbarker
Jamal Crawford Announces That LeBron James Will Play In The CrawsOver Pro-Am League: "I Thought It Was Gonna Be A Movie, Now It's History..."
As the greatest basketball player in the world, the price to watch LeBron James on the court is usually sky high. But this summer, his participation in Pro-Am leagues has given some fans a unique opportunity to catch him live. While we all know of his electrifying appearance at the...
Yardbarker
Trae Young Opens Up On Playing Against Stephen Curry: "I Remember Being A Kid Watching Him Back Then, And Just Being A Fan Then, And Now.
In some ways, Trae Young and Stephen Curry have similar playstyles. They like to taunt their rivals with their plays, take long shots when they see the opportunity, and take advantage of their size and quickness to defeat their opponents. At the same time, they are different, but NBA fans surely enjoy watching them play.
Exclusive: Bill Walton Gives Huge Praise to LA Clippers for Transforming Identity
Bill Walton loves the transformation the Clippers have taken.
Comments / 1