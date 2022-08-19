ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Yardbarker

Report: Big Ten opens expansion talks with Oregon

The Big Ten is not done trying to raid the Pac-12 for additional members, according to a new report. Oregon has begun preliminary discussions with the Big Ten to determine whether the school is compatible with the conference, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network. The discussions are in the very early stages, and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and top Oregon administrators are not yet involved.
Yardbarker

Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes

Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
Yardbarker

Watch: Georgia high school football team wins on absurd trick play

Nothing says “football is back” quite like a brilliant trick play from a high school football game. On Friday, we got exactly that from a team in Georgia. Loganville High School and Monroe Area were in quadruple overtime Friday in their first game of the season. Loganville decided to go deep into their bag of tricks for the winner.
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Says Derrick Rose Is The Most Tradeable Player On The Knicks: "There Are 29 Teams That Would Be Willing To Take Him."

Derrick Rose is no longer the MVP that he was during his time with the Chicago Bulls, but he has morphed himself into a fantastic sixth man over the course of the last few years. Derrick Rose had a solid year with the New York Knicks last season, averaging 12.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.
Yardbarker

Scotty Pippen Jr. Describes How Seeing LeBron James In Gym Motivates Him

LeBron James seems to have become a mentor for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Scotty Pippen Jr., who has signed a two-way contract with L.A. Even though Pippen and James have yet to play together, the Vanderbilt alum could already feel the four-time NBA champion’s support in the Las Vegas Summer League. In a loss to the Phoenix Suns, James rushed to help Pippen up after he fell near his sit following an and-1 finish.
Yardbarker

A Phoenix Suns Trade Offer For Kevin Durant Including Mikal Bridges And A 'Handful Of Picks' Was Not Enough For The Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant is once again the center of attention as the Brooklyn Nets continue to field offers from various teams in the league trying to land the superstar. Shams Charania reported earlier in the day that the Memphis Grizzlies have emerged as suitors for KD. On top of that, an offer from the Atlanta Hawks has also been turned down which involved a package including John Collins and De'Andre Hunter.
Yardbarker

Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut

Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
Yardbarker

What LeBron James Needed To Surpass Michael Jordan On The All-Time Scoring List: 117 More Games, 4,942 More Minutes, 868 More Free Throws, And 3,202 More 3-Pointers

It was massive news when LeBron James passed his idol Michael Jordan in regular-season scoring on March 6, 2019. The King passed the legendary Chicago Bulls star thanks to an and-one layup that gave him the base to pass Jordan, eventually finishing the game against the Denver Nuggets with a 31-point outing. James only needed 12 points to pass Jordan. In the end, LeBron passed MJ in one of the most important categories: scoring. Michael Jordan had 32,292 total points before that game, and LeBron started out with 32,280 points. He only needed 13 points to pass Michael to have a total of 32,293 points. Of course, The King wasn’t only going to end his night with 13 points and he achieved that feat with an and-one opportunity with 5:38 left in the second quarter.
