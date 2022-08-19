Read full article on original website
Patriots Released Notable Tight End: NFL World Reacts
As the New England Patriots continue to make cuts ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline, the team said goodbye to a former third-round pick on Sunday. Per ESPN's Field Yates, "The Patriots have waived TE Dalton Keene." The NFL world reacted to Keene's release on social media. "Belichick drafted two 3rd...
Ezekiel Elliott’s harsh reality with Cowboys future looking bleak
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot could be near the end of his tenure with the team. Ezekiel Elliot has been with the Cowboys since they took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Over these past six seasons, Elliot has served as the Cowboy’s lead back, playing in 88 career games.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden News
Jon Gruden apparently didn't want Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski playing for his Las Vegas Raiders a few years ago. UFC commissioner Dana White told Rob Gronkowski and The Gronks tonight that he orchestrated a deal for the Raiders to sign Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The blockbuster deal would have been one of the biggest in NFL history.
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith
Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ridiculous Throw From Patrick Mahomes
If you don't know by now... Patrick Mahomes is just different. During Saturday's preseason action vs. the Commanders, the Chiefs MVP and Super Bowl champion gave fans a taste of what they can expect come the regular season; prompting some response from former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III who tweeted:
Look: This Arch Manning Pass Went Viral Last Night
Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning has one more season of outstanding highlights to collect at Isidore Newman. On Friday, Manning's New Orleans-based high school welcomed Holy Cross for a preseason scrimmage. With all eyes on the five-star recruit, he delivered with a five-star caliber highlight. While on the run rolling...
Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning
The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
Watch: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returns a kick-off and a punt for a touchdown against Chargers
The Dallas Cowboys raised some vague interest when they scooped up former USFL MVP KeVontae Turpin in July. While the former TCU standout has turned some heads during training camp, the 26-year-old wide receiver was able to shine Saturday night in the Cowboys' preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Micah Parsons Furious Sunday Night: NFL World Reacts
New York Giants first round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an apparent lower-leg injury early on in his team's preseason game on Sunday night. Thibodeaux appeared to suffer the injury on a cut block in the first half of his team's preseason game. It didn't look good. The Giants are reportedly...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News
It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
Look: Bill Belichick Names Best NFL Facility He's Ever Seen
Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are hosting Bill Belichick and the Patriots for joint practices this week, and the usually tight-lipped seven-time Super Bowl champ couldn't stop gushing about Vegas' facilities. Per Patriots reporter Mike Reiss via Bob Socci, Belichick was incredibly impressed with the Raiders' new digs:
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Jon Gruden Tonight
UFC commissioner Dana White revealed a stunning bit of NFL intel this Saturday night. While speaking with Rob Gronkowski on The Gronks at UFC 278 tonight, White revealed he had a deal put together to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas Raiders. So what happened? White...
Rams Are Waiving A Tight End Who Started In Super Bowl LVI
The Los Angeles Rams made a series of roster cuts on Saturday. Included in the releases was tight end Kendall Blanton, who replaced an injured Tyler Higbee as starting TE in the 2022 Super Bowl . Blanton appeared in 11 regular-season games for the Rams in 2021, logging 37 yards...
