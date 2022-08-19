Braves OF Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI early Friday morning

Marcell Ozuna Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In May 2021, less than four months after signing a four-year, $64 million contract extension with the Atlanta Braves, designated hitter/outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested and charged with aggravated assault during a domestic violence incident. Ozuna was suspended 20 games after charges were later withdrawn, but in September he was put on administrative leave due to the allegations and didn't play the rest of the season.

Now, the 31-year-old two-time All-Star is facing in trouble with the law again.

Ozuna originally signed with Braves in January 2020 after five seasons with the Miami Marlins (including two All-Star appearances, one Gold Glove and one Silver Slugger) and two years with the St. Louis Cardinals. With Eddie Rosario and Ronald Acuna Jr. back healthy, and rookie Michael Harris recently signing a massive contract extension, Ozuna has lost his spot in the Atlanta outfield and has been losing at-bats as the designated hitter as well.