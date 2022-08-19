ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We’re on to Cincinnati’: Giants coach made joking reference when questioned for approach vs. Patriots

By Hayden Bird
 3 days ago

New York plays Cincinnati this Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GC9XY_0hNVOLqZ00
Giants' defensive coordinator Wink Martindale earlier in 2022. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The Red Sox lost to the Pirates 8-2 on Thursday. Boston begins a three-game series against the Orioles tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Also tonight, the Patriots face the Panthers in a preseason matchup at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the Revolution will be in Montreal for a game at 7:30 p.m.

Giants coach responded with a joke: Following the Patriots’ first preseason game against the Giants, a line from Bill Belichick gave some reporters the impression that the longtime coach may not have been pleased with New York’s consistent defensive strategy of blitzing.

“Well, with what the Giants were doing, there’s a lot of reasons for some of the things that we did just to try to manage the game,” said Belichick. “So, just leave it at that.”

Earlier this week, New York reporters asked Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale about the potential issue.

“What do you make of the suggestion after the last game that you blitzed a lot for a preseason game?” a reporter asked Martindale.

“We’re on to Cincinnati,” Martindale replied without missing a beat. The Giants play the Bengals on Sunday.

It was a comedic nod at a famous Belichick line from the 2014 season (when the Patriots’ coach answered repeated press conference questions with the same line).

When asked a follow-up about how the Giants might have broken an “unwritten” rule to not blitz too much in preseason, Martindale again appeared unconvinced.

“If it’s unwritten, I don’t know. We’re on to Cincinnati,” Martindale repeated.

Trivia: In the Patriots’ 2014 win over Cincinnati — a Week 5, 43-17 defeat of the Bengals at Gillette Stadium — who led New England in rushing yards that day?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was third-round pick out of LSU.

  Pirates players responded to Dennis Eckersley calling roster a 'hodgepodge of nothingness'

Woo Sox comeback: After trailing 8-2 in the fourth inning, the Worcester Red Sox came all the way back to win it 9-8 on a walk-off (the team’s second in two days).

A report on the Patriots’ preseason expectations:

The Connecticut Sun won Game 1 on Thursday: The Sun face the Wings in Game 2 in the best-of-three series on Sunday.

On this day: In 1967, the “Impossible Dream” Red Sox kept things going with a wild 12-11 win over the Angels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLK5g_0hNVOLqZ00

Daily highlight: Satou Sabally hit a first-half buzzer-beater from beyond half-court in the Wings’ eventual playoff loss to the Sun.

Trivia answer: Stevan Ridley

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton reportedly suffers collarbone injury

The timetable for his return is unclear. The Patriots could be without one of their promising players for a bit. Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a collarbone injury in Friday's preseason win over the Panthers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Thornton departed Friday's game early with what was originally called a shoulder injury.
Why a former rival executive views Patriots' Mac Jones as having a 'legitimate chance' at being in the MVP conversation

"They're going to go to the playoffs and they're going to exceed expectations." A former rival executive of the Patriots is a big fan of Mac Jones. Mike Tannenbaum, who once worked as a lead executive for the Jets and Dolphins, said on ESPN's "Get Up" that Jones has the best chance to be in the MVP conversation out of all the quarterbacks selected in the 2021 NFL Draft class.
Boston

Report: Patriots talking with teams about trading Isaiah Wynn

SI's Albert Breer writes that he knows 'definitively' the Patriots have included Isaiah Wynn in trade discussions. The Patriots have talked with other teams about trading offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "The one guy I know definitively that they've talked with other teams on...
In baseball's best division, the Red Sox are a deserving last place team

Sunday brought the Red Sox smiles, but as is their custom, the success was mostly outside the lines. By all accounts, Sunday in Williamsport, Pa., was a highlight of the Red Sox season. Major league players embraced their day with the Little Leaguers in most every way, with the smile on Alex Cora's face as he careened down the Lamade Stadium hill face-first a universal one.
