Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (8/19/22)

By Wes Langeler
 3 days ago
Happy Friday.

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from Eric Church, Kolby Cooper, Charley Crockett, Blackberry Smoke, Tanner Usrey, Willie Nelson, Ward Davis, Corey Kent, Ben Burgess, Sunny Sweeney with Vince Gill, Town Mountain, Maddie & Tae, Ben Jarrell, Adam Hood, Early James and more.

Turn it up, tell your friends, and as always, make sure to subscribe to the official Whiskey Riff Channel for more great country music playlists.

IN THIS ARTICLE
