Lura Parsons
3d ago
😮😥😧☹️🙏. NOT AGAIN!!! This is so so SAD!!! These hardworking folks are just trying to - #1 Help everyone who depends on the MANY USES of COAL, and #2 - So many people just need it to KEEP THEIR FAMILIES ♡Warm during the Harsh winter's!! / . The mine's need MORE Inspecting done!, to try to keep this from happening!! The wall's of them Mine's are gonna get WEAK after a while! * Just my thoughts! PRAYERS🙏😔 for THEIR FAMILIES and FOR the one's looking into this ACCIDENT! 🙏😮😥
Ohio man killed in accident at WV coal mine owned by Tulsa business
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a coal miner has died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia.
Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident
TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
Ohio man killed in West Virginia mine
An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the Richards to the surface where he was pronounced dead. Tunnel Ridge […]
