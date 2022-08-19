[WATCH] Bart Scott tells the world that the Saints will be a force to be reckoned with in 2022

Read full article on original website
‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith
Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Jon Gruden Tonight
UFC commissioner Dana White revealed a stunning bit of NFL intel this Saturday night. While speaking with Rob Gronkowski on The Gronks at UFC 278 tonight, White revealed he had a deal put together to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas Raiders. So what happened? White...
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ridiculous Throw From Patrick Mahomes
If you don't know by now... Patrick Mahomes is just different. During Saturday's preseason action vs. the Commanders, the Chiefs MVP and Super Bowl champion gave fans a taste of what they can expect come the regular season; prompting some response from former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III who tweeted:
Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message About Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett
FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd already seems to be over the Mitch Trubisky era in Pittsburgh. During Saturday's preseason action, The Volume Sports founder tweeted: "Ok, seen enough of magnificent Mitch. Let’s get to Kenny Pickett already." Pickett dazzled in his preseason debut, both statistically and from...
Watch: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returns a kick-off and a punt for a touchdown against Chargers
The Dallas Cowboys raised some vague interest when they scooped up former USFL MVP KeVontae Turpin in July. While the former TCU standout has turned some heads during training camp, the 26-year-old wide receiver was able to shine Saturday night in the Cowboys' preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin was randomly drug tested by the NFL after booming 81-yard punt
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin wowed onlookers with an 81-yard punt during Friday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau. This comes on the heels of the former Penn State specialist averaging a whopping 47.7 yards per punt as a rookie for the Saints in 2021.
Saints Reportedly Cut Running Back Sunday Morning
The New Orleans Saints have several good running backs and not many more spots in the backfield to fill heading into 2022. So one running back is apparently getting cut off from the rest today. According to Saints insider Nick Underhill, the Saints are waiving veteran running back Devine Ozigbo....
NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 8/22/2022
The Atlanta Falcons will travel to take on the New York Jets in NFL preseason action on Monday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Jets prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Falcons enter the season with a new starting quarterback […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 8/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Penn State specialist Blake Gillikin registers 81-yard punt in NFL preseason game
Former Penn State specialist Blake Gillikin wants in on pro football’s punting fever. In Friday night’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, Gillikin booted one 81 yards. The Saints shared a clip of Gillikin’s booming punt. Announcer Kevin Harlan was impressed by Gillikin, noting...
Five reasons for optimism as the Brian Kelly era begins at LSU
The last two years haven’t been kind to the LSU faithful. 2019 brought the highest of highs only for the following seasons to bring the lowest of lows. We’ve seen a pandemic swallow up a season, Ed Orgeron get fired, and some of LSU’s best players transfer or opt out.
Fantasy football: Where to draft New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas
Prior to signing a huge deal with New Orleans Saints, wide receiver Michael Thomas was viewed as the No. 1 fantasy wide receiver in football. He made a strong case. In 2018-19 (32 games), Thomas caught 274 passes for 3,130 yards and 18 touchdowns. Since then, however, it has been all downhill.
Michael Thomas reportedly dealing with a 'little bit of a hamstring' issue
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Michael Thomas is currently dealing with a “little bit of a hamstring.” (Nick Underhill on Twitter) Thomas was seeming to be doing well in training camp health wise, so this isn't exactly ideal just a few weeks before the opening game. After playing just seven games combined across his last two seasons, any sort of injury for Thomas at this point is not ideal. This will remain a situation to monitor for fantasy managers.
Notes from Sunday's second joint practice with Falcons
The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons met for a second day of joint practices on Saturday, though this practice was without pads. Still, it was another overall good day for the Jets heading into Monday’s preseason meeting (8:00 PM EST, ESPN). Let’s run through some notes and observations...
