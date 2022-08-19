Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Highlights: Usyk wins dramatic rematch with Joshua
Oleksandr Usyk used his classy skills to win a split decision after an enthralling rematch with Anthony Joshua. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
SkySports
Highlights: Hrgovic edges Zhang in thrilling heavyweight clash
Filip Hrgovic claimed a victory over Zhilei Zhang in a thrilling IBF world heavyweight title eliminator. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
SkySports
Callum Smith KOs Mathieu Bauderlique with huge hook!
Callum Smith won his WBC eliminator in dramatic fashion as he stopped Mathieu Bauderlique with a brutal left hook. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
SkySports
Ramla Ali wins historic bout in first round
Ramla Ali won the first international women's bout in Saudi Arabia stopping Crystal Garcia Nova in the first round. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Anthony Joshua should have been 'saved' from emotional outburst after Oleksandr Usyk loss, says Frazer Clarke
Anthony Joshua's emotional outburst after his rematch defeat by Oleksandr Usyk should have been prevented by his team, according to the Sky Sports experts. Joshua threw Usyk's world title belts out of the ring following his defeat and then launched into a remarkable speech in the aftermath of his split decision loss to Usyk in Jeddah.
SkySports
Usyk v AJ 2 undercard LIVE! Watch British rising star Ben Whittaker in his second professional fight
British boxing's rising star Ben Whittaker continues his ascent on Saturday night as he faces Petar Nosic on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. The Olympic silver medallist starred on his professional debut in Bournemouth with an emphatic second-round knockout win over Greg O'Neill.
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Anthony Joshua plotted revenge over Oleksandr Usyk as he shopped for a new trainer in America
Anthony Joshua had endured painful questions and regrets on his previous trip to America. A return visit across the Atlantic might now have unearthed career-defining answers for good measure. He and we will find out on Saturday. On that peculiar New York night of June 2019, he had been a...
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Don't write improved Anthony Joshua off yet | Oleksandr Usyk now an icon but will he get Tyson Fury next?
Anthony Joshua delivered one of the best, maybe even the best performance of his career in the Oleksandr Usyk rematch. Yet defeat has condemned Joshua to a slide down from the top tier of the heavyweight division. For the first time in years Joshua will find himself among the chasing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Official scorecard shows Anthony Joshua was winning fight against Oleksandr Usyk after nine rounds
The official judge's scorecard of Anthony Joshua's rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk has shown he was deemed to have been winning the fight after nine rounds. Joshua fell short in his attempt to reclaim the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Although he suffered a split decision defeat, the forme heavyweight champion of the world put on a vastly-improved performance compared to last September's initial loss at Tottenham.
SkySports
Emanuel Navarrete defends WBO featherweight title as body shot causes Eduardo Baez KO
Emanuel Navarrete successfully defended his WBO featherweight title against Eduardo Baez, clinching the contest via a sixth-round body-shot KO in San Diego. The Mexican (35-1, 30KO), a two-division champion, began sluggishly in what was his first bout for 10 months - the fighter's longest ring absence in eight years. Indeed,...
Comments / 0