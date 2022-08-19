ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Highlights: Usyk wins dramatic rematch with Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk used his classy skills to win a split decision after an enthralling rematch with Anthony Joshua. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Callum Smith KOs Mathieu Bauderlique with huge hook!

Callum Smith won his WBC eliminator in dramatic fashion as he stopped Mathieu Bauderlique with a brutal left hook. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SkySports

Ramla Ali wins historic bout in first round

Ramla Ali won the first international women's bout in Saudi Arabia stopping Crystal Garcia Nova in the first round. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Combat#Wba#Wbo#Sky Sports Box Office#Sky Sports Boxing
SkySports

Usyk vs AJ: Official scorecard shows Anthony Joshua was winning fight against Oleksandr Usyk after nine rounds

The official judge's scorecard of Anthony Joshua's rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk has shown he was deemed to have been winning the fight after nine rounds. Joshua fell short in his attempt to reclaim the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Although he suffered a split decision defeat, the forme heavyweight champion of the world put on a vastly-improved performance compared to last September's initial loss at Tottenham.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy