ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Fans praise Harry Styles’ fashion sense after he wears yellow bell-bottoms during golf outing: ‘Glorious’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKrh7_0hNVN1F500

Harry Styles fans are celebrating the singer’s fashion sense after he was spotted playing golf in a pair of yellow bell-bottoms.

The pop star, 28, who is known for his unique style , reportedly wore the outfit during a trip to a golf course in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday.

In fan photos taken of the star at the course and shared on social media, Styles could be seen standing next to a golf cart in the pale yellow flared pants, which he paired with a black polo T-shirt, white shoes, a blue baseball cap and a patterned belt. However, the singer appeared to have also worn the pants during another golf outing in New York a few days prior, as another photo, taken of Styles on a golf course with a fellow golfer, showed him pairing the yellow pants with a green polo.

“My dad was like ‘I met a guy today apparently he’s pretty famous’. I’m like ‘cool, who’. He’s like ‘idk his name’ then sends a picture. Tell me why it’s Harry Styles lol,” the caption on the photo, which has since been liked more than 538,000 times, reads.

In response to the photos, fans have applauded Styles’ fashion sense, with many sharing their appreciation for the singer’s decision to forgo clothes that would be more commonly found on a golf course in favour of an outfit that suits his style.

“I love Harry‘s golf style. It’s like he dove through a 70s country club’s lost and found and it’s glorious,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “It’s unreal that Harry styles wore bell-bottoms to golf,” while someone else added: “Only Harry Styles would wear bloody flares to play golf.”

Others joked that you wouldn’t have guessed from Styles’ outfit that he was playing a round of golf, with another fan tweeting that the “beauty of Harry Styles’ wardrobe is that you wouldn’t even think he was playing golf here”.

There were also those who found wardrobe inspiration in Styles’ golfing look, with someone else questioning: “What does it say about me that I want to dress like Harry Styles’ golf wardrobe???”

“The man does fashion even when he’s golfing,” one fan wrote, while another said: “These pants are fantastic.”

While the majority of the comments focused on Styles’ outfit, and praise for his willingness to take photos with fans on the golf course, the singer’s outing also appeared to inspire an interest in taking up the sport.

“FINE I’ll take the damn golf lessons,” one person joked, while someone else said: “I will learn golf and go to golf clubs just for a chance to run into Harry Styles.”

According to a recent report , Styles, who is currently in New York City for his Love On Tour, enjoys turning to the activity as a way to relax while touring.

“Harry loves to unwind by playing golf. When you’ve got over 60,000 fans screaming your name with every movement it can be overwhelming,” a source recently told The Sun . “A round of golf is the complete opposite of a stadium show – it’s peaceful and by its nature comes with privacy, so it’s perfect. Harry has made sure to check out as many golf courses as possible as he tours the world. He’s even added golfing clothes to his luggage.”

Comments / 2

Related
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

The Scandi Bob Is Taking Over—And It Requires Basically No Styling

The Scandi bob is a new style all the cool girls are wearing on Instagram—because it's so low-maintenance and basically requires zero styling. The style is being championed by our Nordic friends for those who want something chic and flattering that doesn't need much love. Yes, you can literally pull on a T-shirt, flip your hair over, and leave the house.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Daily Mail

Antonio Banderas, 61, cuts dapper figure alongside girlfriend Nicole Kemple, 40, who is beautiful in blue sequin gown at Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kemple were among the high-profile people to attend the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain on Sunday. The acclaimed film star has chaired the annual charitable event along with Sandra Garcia Sanjuan, according to the Andara Villas website. The gala brings together people from across...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Golf Course#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Golf Cart
shefinds

The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Drops His Kids Off At Private Airport Following Lavish Wedding With Jennifer Lopez

The amazing wedding weekend has come to an end. Ben Affleck was spotted bringing his children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, to a private airport to catch a flight in Savannah, Georgia. The airport trip came at the tail end of his marital festivities with his wife Jennifer Lopez, on Sunday, August 21. After the full-blown wedding bash, Ben, 50, kept his outfit low-key as he was seen by the plane.
SAVANNAH, GA
Marie Claire

Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding

Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

803K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy