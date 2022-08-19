ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudy Giuliani claims Trump was actually keeping classified documents 'safe' at Mar-a-Lago

By Liam O'Dell
Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the man who brought us the meme that is Four Seasons Total Landscaping , is now being ridiculed for claiming the ex-US president merely wanted to “preserve” classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Donald Trump’s residence was searched by the FBI earlier this month, with agents said to have seized documents marked ‘top secret’ from the property. The search warrant for the Florida raid revealed Mr Trump was accused of violating 18 US Code 793 – part of the Espionage Act.

This section of US law relates to “gathering, transmitting or losing defence information”.

The warrant also alleges Mr Trump breached 18 US Code 1519 (“destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations and bankruptcy”) and 18 US Code 2071 (“concealment, removal, or mutilation generally”).

All of this means Mr Giuliani’s comments to the news channel Newsmax aren’t exactly accurate.

A shocking discovery from a very knowledgeable individual who definitely didn’t have his Washington law license suspended last year , right?

He said: “Now they want to make [Trump] responsible for having taken classified documents and preserve [sic] them. Really, if you look at the Espionage Act, it’s not really about taking the documents; it’s about destroying them, or hiding them, or giving them to the enemy.

“It’s not about taking them and putting them in a place that’s roughly as safe as they were in as the first place.”

Except as mentioned above, there’s just the small issue of Mr Trump also being investigated over the “destruction” and “concealment” of documents.

Oops.

And so naturally, the ridicule of Mr Giuliani on social media soon followed suit:

Others offered up their own analogies to point out the flaw in Mr Giuliani’s argument:

We’re very much here for the former lawyer attempting to defend Mr Trump only to make things a whole lot worse – it’s the chaos we live for.

