Benzinga

Benzinga Before The Bell: More Amazon Workers Join Union Over Pay and Work Conditions, UK Inflation Highest In 40 Years, Sole Monkeypox Vaccine Maker Finds It Difficult To Meet Accelerating Demand And Other Top Financial Stories Wednesday, August 17

A BlackRock, Inc BLK Real Assets fund looks to acquire Akaysha Energy, an Australian firm that develops battery storage and renewable energy projects. BlackRock aims to commit over A$1 billion (around $700 million) of capital “to support the build-out” of more than 1-gigawatt battery storage assets. BlackRock shared...
Shaktikanta Das
AFP

Fed says more US rate hikes coming, pace will slow 'at some point'

US central bankers remain committed to raising interest rates further to quell rising prices, but agreed it would be appropriate to slow the pace of the hikes "at some point," the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The central bank has raised the benchmark borrowing rate four times this year, including two massive three-quarter-point increases in June and July as it tries to cool demand to lower prices that have surged at the fastest pace in more than 40 years.
India
Investopedia

Turkey Cuts Interest Rates as Inflation Reaches 80%

As central banks around the world have been aggressively raising interest rates to combat inflation, Turkey’s central bank is taking a very different approach. Despite inflation soaring to nearly 80%, Turkey’s central bank announced it has decided to cut its interest rate from 14% to 13%. It had been at 14% for the past seven months. Analysts had expected no rate change.
biztoc.com

European markets fall as rate hike fears resurface; euro hits dollar parity

European markets retreated on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank returned to the fore. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.8% by early afternoon, with autos falling 3% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses traded in negative territory.
