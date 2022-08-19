Read full article on original website
Sky-high inflation is here to stay — so brace for the Fed to stick to its guns on tightening, renowned economist says
Investors shouldn't the Federal Reserve to pivot on tightening, economist Jeremy Sachs said Wednesday. The many factors driving high US prices mean it will have to keep hiking interest rates, he told CNBC. "Expect the Fed to get aggressive, because inflation is not simply going to disappear," Sachs said. Soaring...
Benzinga Before The Bell: More Amazon Workers Join Union Over Pay and Work Conditions, UK Inflation Highest In 40 Years, Sole Monkeypox Vaccine Maker Finds It Difficult To Meet Accelerating Demand And Other Top Financial Stories Wednesday, August 17
A BlackRock, Inc BLK Real Assets fund looks to acquire Akaysha Energy, an Australian firm that develops battery storage and renewable energy projects. BlackRock aims to commit over A$1 billion (around $700 million) of capital “to support the build-out” of more than 1-gigawatt battery storage assets. BlackRock shared...
A soft landing of the economy is increasingly likely as inflation is set to be cut in half later this year, JPMorgan says
It is increasingly likely that inflation has peaked and is set to fall considerably, according to JPMorgan. That means the economy is more likely to stick a soft landing as the Fed slows down its interest rate hikes. "We feel the uptick in risk appetite is justified on a more...
China steps up easing, cuts lending benchmarks to revive faltering economy
SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday, adding to last week's easing measures, as Beijing boosts efforts to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID cases.
S.Korean inflation expectations fall in August after 6 months of gains - survey
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean consumers’ inflation expectations fell in August after six months of rises, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday, while their assessment of economic conditions improved.
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited visibility
Aug 22 (Reuters) - For workers hoping to hold onto wage gains and investors hoping to hang onto profits, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks this week to a central banking conference in Wyoming will lay out what he expects to happen in an economy battling inflation while also, some fear, edging towards a recession.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: US stocks lower on fear of additional Fed hikes, oil, gas, crypto all lower
Biden's energy secretary mocked on social media about Inflation Reduction Act. Elon Musk shits former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey with subpoena. Elon Musk has subpoenaed former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. The summons instructs Dorsey to respond in writing and produce certain books, documents, or tangible things within seven days. The...
Fed to slow to 50 bps hike in September; recession worries grow: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll, who said the risks were skewed towards a higher peak.
Fed says more US rate hikes coming, pace will slow 'at some point'
US central bankers remain committed to raising interest rates further to quell rising prices, but agreed it would be appropriate to slow the pace of the hikes "at some point," the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The central bank has raised the benchmark borrowing rate four times this year, including two massive three-quarter-point increases in June and July as it tries to cool demand to lower prices that have surged at the fastest pace in more than 40 years.
Fed Chairman Powell needs to 'shock the market' in the central bank's fight against inflation, says 1970s 'Dr. Doom' Henry Kaufman
Fed Chair Jerome Powell needs to "shock the market" as part of the central bank's fight against inflation, Henry Kaufman told the FT. "If you want to change someone's view ... you have to hit them in the face," Kaufman said. Kaufman's 1982 call on interest rates while working at...
The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says
The Fed September FOMC meeting will produce one more outsized interest rate hike, according to JPMorgan. The bank expects the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points in September before pivoting. Cooling inflation data and a pivot from the Fed should continue to bode well for growth stocks, JPMorgan...
Goldman Sachs lays out why this stock rebound looks like a bear-market rally that could soon run out of steam
Goldman Sachs said the recent rebound in stocks looks like a bear-market rally, and warned risks are looming. A bear-market rally is when stocks rise sharply after a long downturn, only to start tumbling again. Goldman said the Federal Reserve may be forced to hike interest rates harder than expected...
China is making the yuan more international by opening up its bond market - but economists say the currency faces a big test
"We find that China's reputation is in between emerging markets and developed countries and has drifted upwards in recent years."
Dollar driven to five-week high by Fed rate hike forecasts
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index hit a five-week high and posted its biggest weekly gain since April 2020 on Friday as investors adjusted for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking rates to battle inflation.
Turkey Cuts Interest Rates as Inflation Reaches 80%
As central banks around the world have been aggressively raising interest rates to combat inflation, Turkey’s central bank is taking a very different approach. Despite inflation soaring to nearly 80%, Turkey’s central bank announced it has decided to cut its interest rate from 14% to 13%. It had been at 14% for the past seven months. Analysts had expected no rate change.
'Early hikers' show central banks' tough tightening won't tip big economies into recession, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs looked at 9 countries that raised interest rates in 2021 for clues to the economic impact. None of the nine "early hikers" showed clear evidence of recession, its analysts found. "Their resilience supports our forecast that no major economy will enter a monetary policy-driven recession over the next...
European markets fall as rate hike fears resurface; euro hits dollar parity
European markets retreated on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank returned to the fore. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.8% by early afternoon, with autos falling 3% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses traded in negative territory.
German dependence on China growing 'at tremendous pace', research shows
BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The German economy became more dependent on China in the first half of 2022, with direct investment and its trade deficit reaching new heights, despite political pressure on Berlin to pivot away from Beijing, according to research seen by Reuters.
